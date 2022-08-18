(The Center Square) – COVID-19 changed the labor market. In the uncertain post-pandemic economy, lots of businesses across the country are struggling to hire enough workers at a time dubbed the “great resignation.”
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that in June there were about 10.7 million job openings in the U.S., which is a decrease from the previous month, when there were 11.3 million job openings.
Washington state, however, is one place where hiring is not a significant problem, according to a recent study put out by WalletHub that compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on the rate of job openings for June, as well as the past 12 months.
The Evergreen State came in dead last – No. 51 – on the personal finance website’s list of states where employers are struggling the most in hiring.
“Washington employers have the smallest hiring struggle,” WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez told The Center Square via email.
She went on to explain why that’s the case in the Evergreen State.
“This is because the state had the lowest job openings rate in June, at 5%, as well as the third lowest job openings rate over the past 12 months, just above 6%,” she said. “These figures are an indication that Washington's labor market has fully recovered from the effects of the pandemic. They also show that businesses are doing a great job of keeping the employees they already have.”
Washington’s economy added 6,600 jobs in July, according to the state Employment Security Department, with the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remaining at 3.7%.
As for how Washington’s Pacific Northwest fared, WalletHub ranked Oregon at No. 43 and Idaho at No. 29.
The 10 states where employers are struggling the most to hire:
1. Alaska
2. Georgia
3. Kentucky
4. Vermont
5. West Virginia
6. Montana
7. Louisiana
8. Massachusetts
9. Virginia
10. Ohio
The 10 states and state designates where employers are struggling the least to hire:
51. Washington
50. New York
49. District of Columbia
48. Connecticut
47. Utah
46. Florida
45. California
43. Oregon
43. New Jersey
42. Pennsylvania