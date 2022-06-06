(The Center Square) – Washington state was ranked the No. 1 economy in the country by personal finance website WalletHub.
To determine its rankings, WalletHub compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia across 28 key indicators, including GDP growth, startup activity, and share of jobs in high-tech industries.
WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez explained the top overall ranking of the Evergreen State, which came in third in economic activity, seventh in economic health, and second in innovation potential.
“Some of the factors that make Washington's economy the best performing include the fact that it has the most fast-growing firms and the highest exports value per capita, over $7,000,” she told The Center Square in an email.
According to WalletHub, Washington is tied with Oregon for the most exports per capita.
“The almost 6% increase in the number of nonfarm payrolls and the over 4% rise in the labor force are other indicators of economic health,” Gonzalez continued. “Washington's economic wellbeing is also demonstrated by the high median annual household income, low foreclosure rate, as well as the educational attainment of recent immigrants.”
Washington came in at No. 2, just behind the District of Columbia, in terms of the average educational attainment of recent immigrants.
“The innovation potential in Washington is another thing worth mentioning,” Gonzalez said. “Over 8% of the state's jobs are in high-tech industries and more than 10% of jobs are STEM [science, technology, engineering, mathematics]. Plus, the state has the most independent inventor patents per capita and the highest amount of R&D investments per capita.”
Washington ranked second – behind Massachusetts – in percentage of jobs in high-tech industries and tied for first – along with Massachusetts and California – for independent inventor patents per 1,000 members of the working-age population.
Top 10 state and state designate economies in the U.S.:
1. Washington
2. Utah
3. California
4. Massachusetts
5. New Hampshire
6. Colorado
7. North Carolina
8. Georgia
9. Oregon
10. District of Columbia
Bottom 10 state economies in the U.S.:
51. West Virginia
50. Alaska
49. Louisiana
48. Hawaii
47. Oklahoma
46. Mississippi
45. Wyoming
44. Maine
43. Arkansas
42. Kentucky