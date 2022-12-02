(The Center Square) – Washington state ranks in the bottom half of the country in terms of week-over-week decreases in unemployment claims, according to an analysis from WalletHub released on Thursday.
“Washington ranks 31st in terms of unemployment claims decreasing,” said Jill Gonzalez, analyst for the personal finance website.
To determine its ranking, WalletHub compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on changes in unemployment claims for several key benchmark weeks, with a focus on the number of claims per 100,000 people in the labor force.
Gonzalez provided some context for the Evergreen State’s near-middling ranking on WalletHub’s list.
“While it has registered a 14% drop in unemployment claims in the past week compared to the week before, the current number of unemployment claims is actually 14% higher than it was a year ago,” she explained in an email to The Center Square.
That’s not necessarily bad news for Washington, Gonzalez pointed out.
“This shows that there has been a lot of fluctuation in the state's labor market in the past year, but there is a positive outlook in this sector,” she said.
Per the state Employment Security Department, Washington added 5,400 jobs in October, with an unemployment rate that increased to 3.8% from 3.7% the previous month.
Washington bested its Pacific Northwest neighbors in WalletHub’s study.
Oregon came in at No. 40, while Idaho came in at No. 48.
The 10 states where unemployment claims decreased the most since last week:
1. South Dakota
2. Virginia
3. Georgia
4. North Carolina
5. New Hampshire
6. Oklahoma
7. Louisiana
8. Wyoming
9. Florida
10. Arizona
The 10 states where unemployment claims decreased the least since last week:
51. Connecticut
50. Wisconsin
49. Ohio
48. Idaho
47. Rhode Island
46. Massachusetts
45. Mississippi
44. Pennsylvania
43. Vermont
42. Tennessee