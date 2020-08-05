(The Center Square) — Washington’s nonpartisan blanket primary Tuesday yielded few surprises at the statewide level while its down-ballot races saw several razor-thin victories
Washington governor's race
Democratic Washington Gov. Jay Inslee raked in 649,303 votes and 51.84 percent of the vote as he campaigns for a third term in November.
Republican challenger Loren Culp took in 209,829 votes and 16.75 percent of the vote, edging out Republican Joshua Freed who received 91,343 votes and 7.29 percent of the vote.
A former 2020 presidential candidate, Inslee has campaigned heavily on environment regulation and has made many attempts to pass a state carbon tax. He has also imposed a long list of public health restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic since March.
A former U.S. Army sergeant and police chief of Republic, Washington, Culp is running on a platform addressing crime, homelessness, and drug addiction with zero-tolerance policies strengthening law enforcement in the state.
Culp held a crowded outdoor campaign rally on Tuesday despite Inslee’s public health restrictions. He notably refused to enforce voter-approved Initiative 1639 that tightened restrictions on gun laws.
The race for Washington lieutenant governor, who is elected separately in Washington, saw U.S. Rep. Denny Heck, D-Olympia, receive 334,189 votes or 27.69 percent of the vote.
State executive races
Republican Kim Wyman received 618,049 votes and 50.22 percent for secretary of state, facing Democrat Gael Tarleton, who received 549,306 votes and 44.63 percent of the vote.
Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz received 619,172 votes and 51.52 percent of the vote. She will be running against Republican challenger Sue Kuehl Pederson, a retired environmental analyst and power analyst with Seattle City Light.
Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, meanwhile, won 697,538 votes and a solid 56.65 percent of the vote.
Democrat Chris Reykdal received 454,235 votes and 40.24 percent of the vote for superintendent of public instruction. Maia Espinoza, an opponent of a comprehensive sex education bill passed by the legislature last year, finished second behind Reykdal with 290,670 votes and 24.02 percent of the vote. The two will face off come November.
Mike Kreidler also received 724,812 votes and 60.06 percent of the vote for Washington insurance commissioner.
Democrat Mike Pellicciotti received 658,573 votes for state treasurer and 54.03 percent of the vote and will compete against Republican incumbent Duane Davidson.
Washington U.S. House races
The results for Washington’s U.S. House races largely saw solid victories for sitting U.S. representatives and Democratic heavy-weights Adam Smith, Pramila Jayapal, and Rick Larsen.
U.S. Representatives and long-time Republicans Jamie Herrera Butler, Suzan DelBene, and Dan Newhouse all clocked in with well over 50 percent of the total vote.
In the 10th District race for Heck’s U.S. House seat, former Tacoma mayor and CEO of the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce Marilyn Strickland faced off against 19 other opponents with 22,105 votes and 21.4 percent of the total vote. She will face off against progressive Medicare For All proponent Beth Doglio.
State legislature races
In the 28th District House race, Democrat Twiner Nobles led Republican incumbent Rep. Steve O’Ban, R-Tacoma, by a mere 23 votes Wednesday.
In the 5th District Senate race, Democratic psychiatric nurse Ingrid Anderson narrowly edged out Democratic Sen. Mark Mullet, D-Issaquah, by 246 votes.
Mullet notably joined 20 Senate Republicans and Democrat Tim Sheldon of District 35, in voting no on Initiative 1000, which allows for affirmative action without the use of quotas for considering employment or educational opportunities.
The race for Washington’s 43rd District House race saw big news with People’s Party candidate Sherae Lascelles finishing second with 9,488 votes and 28.33 percent of the vote.
Lascelles will be facing off in the fall against 25-year Democratic incumbent and former Washington House speaker Frank Chopp, D-Seattle, who got 17,879 votes and 53.38 percent of the vote.
This year’s House race marks the first time in years that Chopp, the cofounder of Washington’s Housing Trust Fund, has faced a competitive opponent. Lascelles is running on a platform that includes creating safe injection sites for drug users and decriminalizing sex work.
State of the state
Since 1992, the Washington state legislature has seen 14 years of Democratic control in both the state House and Senate. Democrats recently regained full majorities in the legislature in 2018 after a five-year Republican majority in the state Senate.
Democrats control 27 out of 49 state Senate seats and 57 out of 98 state House seats.
Washington is one of 15 states in the country with a Democratic trifecta controlling both houses of the state legislature and the governor’s office.
Washington candidates will face off for a final time this year on November 3.