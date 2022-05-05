(The Center Square) – Washington State Patrol officers are far more likely to give tickets than get them, but that's what happened when a team from the agency's Executive Services Section improperly used a bus lane in Glasgow, Scotland.
That's how a snap from a traffic camera in Scotland cost taxpayers in Washington nearly $100.
A security detail for Washington Gov. Jay Inslee got caught for a minor traffic infraction on a traffic camera authorized by the Glasgow City Council.
Inslee, along with his wife Trudi and other state employees, were in Glasgow late last year for the United Nations Climate Change Conference. The trip has cost state taxpayers about $66,000.
The £30 ticket (about $37) ended up costing taxpayers more because of a £40 administrative fee charged by the company that troopers rented the Audi A4 wagon from, Langley Slough-based Sixt Rent a Car Ltd.
Washington State Patrol officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the traffic ticket. A media official for the Glasgow City Council did not immediately respond after hours Thursday to questions about the ticket.