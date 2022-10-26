(The Center Square) — Anyone can visit the 6.7 million acres of state recreation land without charge on Nov. 11 and 25, a $20 savings in parking fees.
Free Days next month are Nov. 11, in honor of Veterans Day, and Nov. 25 in honor of Native American Heritage Day. These are the final scheduled free park days for 2022.
State law allows state parks to designate 12 days each year when a Discover Pass is not required for parking in the state’s 170 park and recreation properties. A Discover Pass is $30 per year or $10 per day.
Earlier this year, the Legislature approved extending the free pass to include all lands and recreation sites managed by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, the state Department of Natural Resources and the State Parks and Recreation Commission.
In 2021, 41.3 million people made day visits to Washington parks and recreational properties, 1.8 million in November.
Discover Pass revenue for the 2021-2023 biennium is budgeted at $47 million, accounting for 31% of collected revenue from fees, licenses and other nontax income. Discover Pass revenue was 8% ahead of budget as of November 2021.
The general operations budget for Washington State Parks is $187.3 million for the biennium. Of that amount, $58.9 million is funded by tax dollars.
Free Days for 2023 are:
Jan. 1 — First Day Hikes; New Year’s Day
Jan. 16 — Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
March 9 — Billy Frank Junior's Birthday
March 19 — State Parks’ 110th Birthday
April 22 — Earth Day
June 11 — National Get Outdoors Day
June 12 — Free Fishing Day
June 19 — Juneteenth
Sept. 23 — National Public Lands Day
Oct. 10 — World Mental Health Day
Nov. 11 — Veterans Day
Nov. 25 — Autumn Day
Free days apply to day use only, not to overnight stays or other park services. Sno-Park permits are required on free days at designated Sno-Parks during winter months.