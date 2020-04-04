The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state of Washington stands at 6,966 with 284 fatalities. Among the deceased are a Vancouver couple in their mid-80s who were married for almost 53 years. They were diagnosed on the same day and died within hours of each other three days later.
Gov. Jay Inslee on Friday vetoed two dozen bills and more than 140 separate items in the state’s supplemental budget in hopes of re-directing hundreds of millions of dollars toward fighting the health crisis.
“I have conferred with leaders in the House of Representatives and Senate, and we agree that we must prepare for the effects of the lost revenue that will result from this pandemic,” Inslee said in a statement.
As part of extending his “stay-at-home” order by 30 days, Inslee also extended the renewal date for personal and commercial driver licenses by the same amount. That will allow the state Department of Licensing to close its branch offices to help stop the spread of the disease. The governor also suspended the requirement that a hearing be held within 30 days after a driver contests a license suspension due to a drunk driving arrest to ensure suspensions won’t be dismissed while government offices are shut down.
Three of the state’s largest health insurance companies said they will waive all out-of-pocket costs for coronavirus treatment. State Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler in early March had issued an emergency order requiring all insurers to waive co-pays and deductibles for coronavirus testing. Kreidler is also requiring insurance companies to institute a 60-day grace period on dental insurance payments.
A plan to open five emergency child care centers in Seattle Monday is now on hold. The plan was to use Seattle Public Schools buildings to provide care for children of first responders and health care workers and staff them with SPS employees. The school district backed out, however, after pushback from the teachers union.
Meanwhile, a small non-profit based south of Olympia has filed a lawsuit against Fox News, claiming it violated the state’s Consumer Protection Act by “disseminating false information” about the coronavirus.
The Washington League for Increased Transparency and Ethics (WASHLITE) alleges Fox News “engaged in unfair or deceptive acts” in its coverage of the situation which “caused viewers to fail to adequately protect themselves or mitigate the virus’s spread.”
Lily Fu Claffee, general counsel for Fox News Media, said in a statement: “Wrong on facts, frivolous on the lawsuit. We will defend vigorously and seek sanctions as appropriate.”