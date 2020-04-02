The Washington state Department of Health said Wednesday night the number of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 5,984 with 247 deaths.
The department had not been able to report any new numbers since Saturday night due to problems with its computer tracking system. Officials said the database became overwhelmed because of the large number of negative tests being reported. There have been nearly 75,000 total tests done in the state since early March.
Gov. Jay Inslee said Wednesday his original two-week “stay-at-home” order, issued March 23, could be extended 30 days. He said any such decision would be based on hospitalization and fatality rates.
The University of Washington Medical School is seeking adult volunteers who have recovered from coronavirus to donate blood. Plasma from donated blood is used to make medicine using antibodies to treat other infectious diseases and researchers think the same could be done in this case.
Two Seattle City Council members said they would introduce legislation to place an additional tax on large corporations in the city and want to use the money to give coronavirus relief payments to low-income families. The tax would require the companies such as Amazon to pay 1.3 percent of their payroll to the city.
The tax would raise about $200 million, which the city would use to send $500 a month for four months to about 100,000 households. If approved, the city would borrow the money to spend this year, then levy the tax in 2021 or 2022 to collect the tax and repay the loan with interest.
The city also said it will spend about $2.8 million by renting all 155 rooms at a downtown hotel for three months to house first responders and other essential city employees who have been exposed to coronavirus who cannot isolate or self-quarantine at home.
Inslee on Wednesday issued further clarification about essential businesses that can remain open, saying that boatyards, house cleaners and pool installers can continue to operate. There is concern about boatyards remaining open as workers there use personal protective equipment such as N-95 masks and safety gloves that could be going to hospitals.
Gun stores are not on Inslee’s list of essential businesses, but reports indicate many in the state continue to operate. The FBI recently reported there were 3.7 million firearms background checks nationwide in March, the most in any month since the system started in 1998.