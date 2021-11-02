(The Center Square) – A new tax in Washington state intended to fund a long-term care insurance program is facing challenges just two months before it is supposed to take effect.
Beginning Jan. 1, employees face a payroll deduction of 58 cents for every $100 earned unless they purchase private long-term care insurance and opt out.
Some 280,000 people have applied for an exemption, including 95,000 in the first week they were eligible. On Oct. 1, when the opt out window opened, the website crashed.
The first such state publicly funded long-term care insurance program, known as WA Cares, would pay up to $36,500 to each eligible resident beginning in 2025. The money could be used for things such as in-home care, assisted living, or nursing home expenses, meal deliver and transportation.
To be eligible, a resident must have been working at least 500 hours per year and paying into the fund at least three of the previous six years. People must also need assistance with at least three activities of daily life, such as eating, bathing, dressing or medicine management.
Several questions have arisen, however, that the original legislation did not take into account.
Critics point out that older employees nearing retirement will be forced to pay into the program but do not have enough working years left to qualify for the benefit. The same applies to workers who could pay the tax for decades but never qualify if their employer transfers them out of state or decide to retire elsewhere.
The state’s large military population faces the same challenge due to pre-set rotations, and people who live in nearby Oregon or Idaho but work in Washington will be forced to pay but are ineligible to collect.
Seattle-based Amazon, Microsoft, and Alaska Airlines, along with 40 local chambers of commerce, sent a letter in September to Gov. Jay Inslee asking him to delay the law.
State Rep. Drew MacEwen, a Republican co-sponsor of the bill who eventually voted against it, told local media “I think the best thing the Legislature can do is ideally get rid of it, or delay it and do some serious fixes.”
A bipartisan commission will vote next week on recommendations for lawmakers to consider when they reconvene in January.
A conservative group known as Restore Washington is gathering signatures in an attempt to place an initiative on the ballot next year that would allow people to opt out at any time. The current law only allowed people to opt out between Oct. 1 and Nov. 1 of this year.