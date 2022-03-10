(The Center Square) – With time running out on the 2022 legislative session, House and Senate budget negotiators reached an agreement on a $64.1 billion supplemental Washington state budget.
The budget builds on the $59 billion, two-year spending plan adopted by the legislature last year and resembles the initial supplemental budget proposals released last month by the House and Senate.
This budget, which contains no broad tax cuts, spends on a variety of fronts: reducing homelessness, adding more nurses and counselors for students, and behavioral health.
The compromise budget passed the Conference Committee during a Wednesday afternoon virtual meeting on a 4-2 vote along party lines. Reps. Nicole Macri and Timm Ormsby, as well as Sens. June Robinson and Christine Rolfes – all Democrats – voted to approve the Conference Committee. Rep. Drew Stokesbary and Sen. Lynda Wilson, both Republicans, voted against signing off on the budget.
Democrats defended the budget during the course of the virtual Conference Committee meeting, while Republicans took issue with a process they say resulted in a flawed budget.
Calling it a “collaborative document,” Macri characterized the budget as one to “make meaningful investments in the families and the small businesses who we know have been hit hardest in some challenging economic times who continue to navigate their way out.”
Stokesbary said he didn't see what was in the final Conference Committee report until an hour or two prior, noting he wasn’t asked to participate in creating the budget.
“This is a budget for 7-plus million Washingtonians,” he said. “It spends 60-something billion dollars. While our caucus is not in the majority, we still represent approximately 40% of Washingtonians, and for them not to have a voice in the room crafting this budget, I think, does them a real disservice.”
He directed most of his ire at the fact the budget contains no across-the-board tax relief.
“And my biggest disappointment though was the inability to provide meaningful tax relief to the people we represent,” he said. “We had a $15 billion budget surplus – depending exactly on how you wanted to calculate it – and our inability to deliver tax relief, I think, is a big disappointment, especially as our constituents face 7-plus percent inflation.”
That’s not to say there is no tax relief in the budget. It provides $13 million in tax relief in the form of businesses making less than $125,000 a year paying no business and occupation taxes, while those businesses making up to $250,000 a year would see their business and occupation taxes cut in half.
Not making it into the budget: a three-day sales tax holiday around Labor Day that was in the House budget, and the Senate’s initial proposal to make Discover Passes for state parks and lands free for one year, and provide grants so that state and county fairs could offer free admission this year.
Ormsby, chair of the House Appropriations Committee, addressed Republican concerns about the lack of any major tax cuts in the budget at a time when state coffers are more than full, including more than $1 billion in remaining COVID-19 federal relief funds used in the budget.
“What we had was an abundance of one-time resources coming into this session, and I would just note for folks tuning in that $5.6 billion of that surplus coming in was dedicated to a transportation revenue package and to a robust capital budget,” he explained. “One-time resources for one-time expenditures that will benefit every corner of the state in both transportation and capital investments.”
Earlier on Wednesday, lawmakers reached final agreement on a $17 billion, 16-year transportation package that raided the general fund and a public works account to make up for $2 billion of overall funding after a controversial export fuel tax that proved unpopular with Washington’s neighbors was scrapped. That’s in addition to the $2 billion transferred from the operating budget to the transportation package.
Lawmakers had already reached agreement on a $1.5 billion capital budget. That budget was approved by the House on Tuesday night and cleared the Senate on Wednesday.
Major state spending in the supplemental budget includes:
- $351 million to increase rates for vendors providing services to individuals with a developmental disability or with long-term care needs.
- $350 million to shore up the state’s Paid Family Medical Leave Insurance Account, which was the subject of concerns about long-term insolvency due to increased pandemic-related demand for the benefit that launched in 2020.
- $236 million to increase the calculation of inflation for K-12 salaries, as well as materials, supplies, and operating costs.
- $232 million for wage increases and other compensation changes for state employees.
- $150 million to design and implement a state student loan program.
- $102 million to support the transition to electric vehicles.
The plan leaves a little more than $3 billion in total reserves.
The budget now moves on to the full legislature on Thursday – the last day of this year’s 60-day session – for final passage.