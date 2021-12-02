(The Center Square) – The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has announced a digital tool that allows people to show proof when needed that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Called WA Verify, the tool lets people download a QR code to their smart phone that can be presented when requested.
Under a mandate from Gov. Jay Inslee, as of Nov. 15 people ages 12 and older attending large indoor or outdoor gatherings are required to show proof of vaccination or a negative test taken within 72 hours of the event to be admitted. The requirement applies to indoor events of 1,000 or more people and outdoor events of 10,000 or more people.
The mandate applies to events that require a ticket or registration, such as conventions, athletic contests, concerts and theme parks. Religious and school events are exempt.
In addition, King County as of late October is requiring people to show proof of vaccination or a negative test to attend outdoor events of 500 or more people, as well as indoor entertainment and recreational establishments such as concerts, plays, restaurants, fitness centers and bars.
Per the Department of Health website, people are asked to enter their name and date of birth and create a four-digit PIN. They can then choose to receive a link via text or e-mail to access their vaccination record.
Users who have an iPhone can save the QR code to the Apple Health app, while those with Android phones can save it to Google Pay.
The tool is only available to residents who are registered under the DOH’s system. People who received their vaccine from a federal agency, such as the Department of Veterans Affairs or the Indian Health Service, would need to contact those agencies to receive proof.
A physical Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccination card or a photo of one is still a valid form of proof, as is a verified printout from a medical provider.
As of Dec. 1, 65% of the state’s eligible population were fully vaccinated, and 72% had received at least one dose.
The DOH also offers access to another app, known as WA Notify, that allows users to receive an alert if they have been in close contact with another user who tests positive for the virus.
More than 2.6 million residents have downloaded the app thus far.