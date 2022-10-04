(The Center Square) – With the general election a little more than a month away, Washington state Secretary of State Steve Hobbs and King County Elections Director Julie Wise assured the public that the state's election system is secure and tried to dispel "disinformation" and "misinformation" about elections.
Both officials said as much during a Tuesday morning media roundtable at King County Elections headquarters in Renton on actions being taken at the state and county levels regarding the 2022 election.
“I want to go through the fact that this November, all voters can vote with confidence as they always have in the past,” said Hobbs, who himself faces a general election challenge from Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson. “We have launched a statewide awareness campaign across media platforms to reach people in their communities to assure them elections are secure, accessible, and transparent. It’s the ‘Vote with Confidence’ campaign.”
Part of the plan for ensuring election integrity includes expanded on-site reviews and more cyber protections for all Washington counties, he explained.
Hobbs went on to say that his office is working to “reassure voters that through the use of layered security measures by trained officials and with comprehensive processes their vote is authenticated, counted, and securely stored.”
Washington’s vote-by-mail system, he said, has worked for many cycles, comparing it favorably to the in-person voting in some other states where charges of voter suppression, or even limiting people’s ability to vote, have been levied.
Still, given all the controversy over the 2020 presidential election and the ensuing Jan. 6, 2021, breaching of the U.S. Capitol by protesters disrupting the joint session of Congress assembled to count electoral votes that would formalize President-elect Joe Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump, Hobbs admitted criticism of this election cycle is inevitable.
“We continue to see levels of disinformation, particularly continued false narratives from the 2020 election,” he said. “Already this year, we’ve had three major misinformation campaigns and we’ve had one cyber threat.”
Wise, a 22-year veteran of King County Elections, said skepticism over the validity of elections is having an impact.
“Through all of those years, I have never experienced an elections landscape like the one we’re in today,” she said. “We, like election offices across the state and the country, are receiving a record number of public records requests. These requests are not just more numerous, but also more complex and often include requests for legally-protected voter or security information. Whereas we used to receive something like 10 to 20 requests in a year, we are outpacing that in a single month.”
She attributed the deluge of public records requests, at least in part, to the “outright lies and conspiracy theories” that “spread quickly online.”
Wise cited cutting-edge security measures that she argues make elections in King County secure and transparent.
King County Elections operates a system that is on a hardwired network and not connected to the internet, she said, making it impossible for people to go online to change votes or hack into tabulation machines to do so.
Systems and emails are monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, Wise added.
She went on to point out that the state’s vote-by-mail system creates hard-copy trails for votes.
Wise also stressed the many security cameras on site at King County Elections headquarters that are live at all hours during the counting of votes, as well physical barriers and secure storage areas for ballots.
“Election security is not an area where you can check a box and be done,” she said. “We have to be vigilant and on guard every single day, as we know that those who wish to undermine our elections don’t just try once and then give up.”
Ballots for the Nov. 8 general election will be sent out in a few weeks.