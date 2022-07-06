(The Center Square) – Washington is the country’s 15th least expensive state overall in terms of energy costs. That’s according to a new report released by personal finance website WalletHub.
According to the Wednesday report, Washingtonians spend an average of $449 per month on energy. That breaks down to $104 for electricity (No. 46), $80 for natural gas (No. 14), $158 for motor fuel (No. 45), and $106 for home heating (No. 23).
To determine its rankings, WalletHub compared the average monthly energy bills in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, considering a variety of energy sources: electricity, natural gas, motor fuel, and home heating oil.
“In the U.S., energy costs eat between 5% and 22% of families’ total after-tax income, with the poorest Americans, or 25 million households, paying the highest of that range,” WalletHub’s report notes. “Lower energy prices don’t necessarily equate to savings, though. Where we live and how much energy we use also factor into the equation. It’s important to consider energy consumption when choosing a place to live, as around 27% of American households have difficulty meeting their energy needs.”
WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez went into a little more detail about the Evergreen State’s ranking.
“Washington actually ranks among the 15 least energy-expensive states,” she reiterated to The Center Square in an email. “The state has the second lowest average retail price for electricity in the country, just $0.0987/kWh.”
Only Louisiana had lower electricity costs than Washington.
“Plus, the monthly gas consumption per number of drivers in the state is just over 30 gallons, the third lowest amount nationwide,” Gonzalez added.
Only New York and the District of Columbia used less gas than Washington.
Washington drivers’ low level of gas consumption might have something to do with the state’s high gas prices. Only residents of California, Hawaii, and Nevada pay more at the pump than Washingtonians.
The 10 most energy-expensive states:
1. Wyoming
2. Alaska
3. North Dakota
4. Connecticut
5. Massachusetts
6. Oklahoma
7. Vermont
8. New Hampshire
9. Indiana
10. West Virginia
The 10 least energy-expensive states and state designates:
51. District of Columbia
50. New Mexico
49. Nebraska
48. Kansas
47. Arizona
46. Texas
45. Louisiana
44. California
43. Arkansas
42. Oregon