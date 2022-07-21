(The Center Square) – Washingtonians appear to be satisfied with their jobs overall. Washington state has the sixth-lowest resignation rate in the nation, according to a new WalletHub study.
To determine its rankings, the personal finance website looked at the rate at which people in all 50 states and the District of Columbia quit their jobs in both the latest month for which data is available – May – and the last 12 months.
“As the economy has started to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a surge in job openings, with some employers having a difficult time filling all their open positions,” WalletHub’s report states. “Millions of Americans are quitting their jobs each month, even in the face of rising inflation. The incentives available from changing jobs, as well as a desire to get away from careers impacted most by COVID-19, are two big factors driving what’s been dubbed the ‘Great Resignation.’ As a result, new job applicants have a lot of leverage.”
WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez noted Washington’s low resignation rate – No. 46 overall – has been fairly stable over the last year.
“Washington ranks sixth lowest in terms of resignation rates,” she reiterated in an email to The Center Square. “The resignation rate was 2.1% for the latest month – May 2022, the seventh lowest nationwide, and 2.47% for the last 12 months, the eighth lowest in the country.”
That’s good news, she said, in terms of Washington’s job market and on-the-job fulfillment.
“Both these values speak to the strength of the state's job market, and indicate that people here are generally satisfied with their workplaces,” Gonzalez said.
Washington’s unemployment rate is 3.9%.
Washington’s Pacific Northwest neighbors, Oregon and Idaho, both had higher resignation rates than the Evergreen State.
WalletHub ranked Oregon at No. 33 and Idaho at No. 7.
The 10 states with the highest resignation rates:
1. Alaska
2. Montana
3. Wyoming
4. Florida
5. Georgia
6. Vermont
7. Idaho
8. Mississippi
9. Arizona
10. Tennessee
The 10 states and state designates with the lowest resignation rates:
51. District of Columbia
50. Massachusetts
49. New York
48. New Jersey
47. Connecticut
46. Washington
45. Maine
44. Maryland
43. Rhode Island
42. Minnesota