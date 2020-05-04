(The Center Square) – Although he extended his “stay-at-home” order through the end of May, Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee has announced a four-phase plan aimed at slowly reopening the state over the next three months.
Inslee said each phase will last for a minimum of three weeks so health officials can monitor any potential spikes in coronavirus cases. The state now has 15,185 confirmed cases and 834 deaths.
“I have said that our return to normal will not look the way things did before the virus until we have pharmaceutical interventions such as a vaccine,” Inslee said at a news conference. “No one knows when we are going to get there.”
As previously announced, Phase 1 began Monday with recreational activities such as hunting, fishing, boating, golf and hiking resuming. State campgrounds will remain closed.
“Drive-in” spiritual gatherings will be allowed with a limit of one household per vehicle. Existing construction, landscaping, vehicle sales and car washes can also resume.
Phase 2 would begin May 25 at the earliest. It would include outdoor recreation involving fewer than five people, with camping and beaches expected to open. Barbers, hair and nail salons can reopen, as well as real estate activities, manufacturers, new construction and in-home services like nannies and house cleaning can also resume.
While office-based businesses would be able to reopen, Inslee said he strongly suggests those who can work from home continue to do so. Restaurants will also be allowed to again offer eat-in dining but will be limited to 50 percent capacity with parties capped at five people.
Restaurants would be able to expand to 75 percent capacity with parties of 10 people when Phase 3 begins June 15. Bars could reopen at 25 percent capacity, with movie theaters, public pools and gyms capped at 50 percent capacity. Libraries and museums could also reopen and gatherings limited to 50 people would be allowed.
In all cases, Inslee said social distancing practices should still be followed.
Phase 4 on July 6 would allow nightclubs, concert venues and sporting events to reopen and gatherings of more than 50 people could resume.
Inslee noted the starting date for each phase could be pushed back if researchers spot a trend in increased coronavirus cases using contact tracing, whereby health officials identify everyone who has come in contact with all new patients.
Inslee also said he is hopeful schools will be able to open in the fall for the 2020-2021 academic year.
“What we do in the next few weeks will have a large impact on that decision,” he said.