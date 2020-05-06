(The Center Square) – Two lawsuits have been filed against Washington state and Gov. Jay Inslee over his decisions to shut down much of the state in recent months in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Parents in Lewis County, south of Olympia, sued over school closures, while four Republican state lawmakers also filed suit over Inslee’s continued “stay-at-home” order.
Washington state currently has 15,594 confirmed coronavirus cases and has recorded 862 deaths from COVID-19.
The parents, who filed suit in Lewis County Superior Court, say Inslee’s order closing schools for the rest of the academic year violates their children’s rights to an education. They cited the state constitution, which says it is the “paramount duty of the state to make ample provision for the education of all children residing within its borders.”
Under Inslee’s order, schools have been required to formulate plans for online and distance learning. The plaintiffs, however, said not all families have internet access and school closures prevent students with special education needs from accessing those services.
The lawsuit is asking the court to terminate Inslee’s order unless he can show proof of physical harm to students by schools remaining open. A study last week in the journal Science that analyzed data in two Chinese cities found that children were about one-third as susceptible to coronavirus as adults, but also had three times as many close contacts as adults while in school.
The second lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court, argues that “the emergency has been contained” and therefore continued restrictions are not legally justifiable. The lawmakers pointed to Inslee’s decision to return hundreds of ventilators and an Army field hospital to the federal government as proof and said state hospitals are no longer at risk of being overwhelmed.
Inslee recently announced a four-phase plan to reopen the state’s economy by early July while extending his “stay-at-home” order through the end of May.
The first phase, beginning this week, reopened state parks and allows recreational activities such as hunting, fishing and golfing to resume. Participants are expected to continue social distancing and other safety measures.
Several tribal casinos, which operate on sovereign reservations and are not subject to Inslee’s orders, announced they would soon start to reopen, although not at full capacity and with precautions in place such as requiring face masks and installing sanitizing stations.
A preliminary report from the Washington Economic and Revenue Forecast Council predicts the state will lose $7 billion in tax revenue through 2023 due to current shutdown, including businesses that have closed permanently and changes in spending habits.