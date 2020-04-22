(The Center Square) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says he has a three-part plan aimed at reopening the state, although he added that portions of his “stay-at-home” order could expand beyond the May 4 deadline.
The plan includes massive statewide testing, teams of workers conducting contact tracing, and resources for mental health and homelessness.
There were 12,282 confirmed coronavirus cases with 682 deaths as of Tuesday evening. That is 197 additional cases and 30 additional fatalities since Monday.
Inslee said he would only institute the plan if the number of confirmed cases continues to trend downward.
Contact tracing involves tracking down anyone who has been in recent contact with a newly diagnosed patient and then monitor their health. Inslee said a team of 1,500 people – state and local health department employees, National Guard members and volunteers – could start performing this task as soon as early May.
Inslee also said for the plan to succeed the state would have to perform as many as 30,000 tests per day. So far it is only able to do about 4,000 tests per day due to a shortage of supplies such as swabs and vials.
The economy would then reopen in phases, starting with industries best able to address public health risks. Social distancing, including staying six feet apart from others, would still be required.
Inslee also announced he had reached an agreement with the construction sector and labor unions that allows for a limited return to construction projects that include safety measures.
Health officials, meanwhile, are investigating the impact on the coronavirus pandemic that a professional soccer game in Seattle might have played.
More than 33,000 people attended the Seattle Sounders game on March 7 at CenturyLink Field, held just days after state and local officials warned against gatherings of more than 10 to 50 people.
Media accounts indicate hundreds of fans stood shoulder to shoulder for their traditional “March to the Match” as they walked three blocks from a local park to the stadium and that attendees hugged and exchanged high-fives when the Sounders scored.
Health officials are also tracking cases that might be related to a Seattle Dragons XFL game played at the same stadium in late February where a concessions vendor was later diagnosed with coronavirus.
The Washington Poison Center reports it has seen a 23 percent increase in calls, year-to-date, regarding concerns over exposure to household cleaning products such as bleach and ammonia.
The center is urging caution about the handling and mixing of such supplies.