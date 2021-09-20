(The Center Square) – The Washington State Department of Commerce on Monday said it would soon make grants available for businesses in the northern part of the state that have had a financial setback due to the closure of the United States border with Canada.
The Working Washington Grants Border Business Relief Program will start taking applications beginning Oct. 4.
To qualify, businesses must have reported less than $5 million in revenue to the Washington State Department of Revenue in 2019.
Grants of up to $50,000 will be available to businesses located in Clallam, Jefferson, San Juan, Island, Skagit, Whatcom, Okanogan, Ferry, Stevens or Pend Oreille counties.
Applicants will be prioritized based on if they meet one or more specific criteria; if they are a customer-facing business, are located with a 20-mile radius of a Canadian border crossing or port, or are in a rural or low-income community.
Preference will be given to businesses in sectors hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic, including retail, hospitality, tourism, recreation and entertainment.
Recipients must also be in full compliance with local and state mandates regarding COVID-19 safety protocols and provide proof that their financial hardship is directly related to the pandemic as opposed to mismanagement or other factors.
“We appreciate the support of the governor and legislators in our many efforts to support communities disproportionately impacted by COVID-19,” Lisa Brown, director of the Department of Commerce, said in a news release announcing the new grants. “While recovery is going well for some businesses, many continue to face daunting challenges. It is very uneven at this point. A strong, equitable recovery requires us to focus on those who still face barriers to getting back on their feet.”
Also according to the press release, Gov. Jay Inslee noted that the program will “help small businesses hang on until U.S. and Canadian officials reach an agreement about reopening.”
The White House today, however, said the American borders with Canada and Mexico will remain closed until at least Oct. 21.
The U.S-Canadian border has been closed since March of 2020, with only essential travel allowed.
Canada, on the other hand, opened its border to fully vaccinated Americans early this month, provided they submit a negative test taken within 72 hours before entering the country. That measure will remain in place through at least Nov. 21, according to the Canadian government.