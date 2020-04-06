(The Center Square) – A recent statistical model shows positive movement in Washington state on the coronavirus front in two areas as the number of reported cases reached 7,984 over the weekend with 338 deaths.
The University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation said the state began “flattening the curve” – the impact on the hospital system at any one time – and hit peak resource use on April 2.
In addition, the model shows that daily fatality reports should begin declining starting Tuesday.
Gov. Jay Inslee announced Sunday the state would return 400 of the 500 ventilators it received from the federal government so they can be used in New York and other harder hit states.
“I’ve said many times over the last few weeks that we’re all in this together,” he said at a press conference. “This should guide all of our actions at an individual and state level in the coming days and weeks.”
Inslee last week extended his “stay-at-home” order through May 4, and the state Department of Health is now urging residents to wear cloth face masks if they have to be out in public and can’t guarantee they will be able to stay at least six feet away from other people.
The governor also said he will soon make a decision on extending school closures. He originally ordered schools to be closed through Friday, April 24, with classes to resume Monday, April 27.
State Superintendent Reykdal said in a statement Friday that buildings could stay closed through the end of the school year.
“I don’t know if we’re coming back to school this year and I want to be honest about that,” he said. “I think you should expect to be in this distance learning model for quite a long time.”
In light of that, Amazon has said it would donate 8,200 laptops to Seattle Public Schools, the number the district estimates it needs to ensure all elementary school students can participate in online learning.
The state Department of Corrections on Sunday announced the first confirmed case of coronavirus among its inmate population. The state Supreme Court previously said it would hold an emergency hearing this month on a lawsuit seeking to release at-risk inmates and those with release dates within the next 18 months in order to thin out the prison population.
Boeing announced it will continue the shutdown at its Seattle production facility indefinitely. It was supposed to reopen Wednesday after a two-week closure.