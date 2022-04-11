(The Center Square) – Washington state earned a ‘C’ grade in a recent National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) working paper on states’ actions to mitigate the pandemic.
“A Final Report Card on the States’ Response to COVID-19” analyzed performance in three categories – economy, education, and mortality – and ranked all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on the results.
Washington ranked 9th in economy, 47th in education, and 5th in mortality, for a combined No. 22 ranking overall. Its letter grade indicates a satisfactory but not spectacular performance.
The Evergreen State’s average ranking is largely due to its scoring well in the economy and mortality categories, which helped make up for its disastrous showing in education.
A report from one year ago indicated Washington weathered the pandemic better than any other state in the nation, at least economically.
In April 2021, personal finance website WalletHub ranked Washington’s economy as the least affected by the virus due to a variety of factors, including the highest share of people working from home, a gross domestic product not dependent on pandemic-impacted industries, a higher than average number of employees returning to work after being unemployed, and a higher than average share of the workforce with access to paid sick leave.
Washington – along with Hawaii, Vermont, Maine, Oregon, and New Hampshire – was one of six states with the lowest mortality rates.
COVID mortality was strongly correlated with the prevalence of obesity, diabetes, and old age, according to the NBER report.
The study adjusted for the “substantial differences in metabolic health across states” by applying “the same regression methodology we used in the economic section to the age-standardized rates…using CDC-reported prevalence of obesity and diabetes, the conditions most strongly correlated with COVID-associated deaths.”
According to the report, the half-dozen states with the lowest mortality rates would be “the same regardless of metabolic adjustment.”
Washington’s fifth-worst in the nation performance in education was based on tracking company Burbio’s showing of the cumulative share of in-person instruction in the state, with part-time hybrid schedules counting at half weight. On a scale of 0% to 100%, Washington scored 22.3%. Only the District of Columbia, California, Oregon, and Maryland did worse.
While the NBER paper offered no public policy conclusions based on the data, it did note, “Excluding the geographically unusual cases of Hawaii and Alaska to focus on the continental U.S., there is no apparent relationship between reduced economic activity during the pandemic and our composite mortality measure.”