(The Center Square) – Washington state voters should be on the lookout soon for their ballots for next month’s general election.
That’s because this Friday, Oct. 21 marks the start of the 18-day voting period. Ballots are mailed at least 18 days before each election in Washington, which votes by mail.
Ballots for eligible military and overseas voters are mailed 45 days prior to a primary or general election, and 30 days before a special election.
Oct. 31 is the deadline to register or update an address online in order to vote in the upcoming general election. People can also register and vote in person at a county voting center throughout election day, Nov. 8.
Any registered voter not receiving a ballot is advised to contact local election officials.
“Just ask!” advises the secretary of state’s website. “Contact your local county elections when you have destroyed, spoiled, lost, or not received the original ballot. Remember, your county may only accept one ballot and will verify your signature. Alternatively, you can obtain a replacement ballot delivered online by logging into VoteWA.gov.”
Two of the more high-profile races on the general election ballot include five-term U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Bothell, being challenged by Republican Tiffany Smiley, and Secretary of State Steve Hobbs attempting to retain his office from the challenge of Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson.
Democrat Hobbs, a former state senator for the 44th Legislative District, was tapped by Gov. Jay Inslee in November 2021 to be secretary of state after then-Secretary of State Kim Wyman, a Republican, resigned to accept an appointment as senior security lead for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency in the Biden administration.
The winner will serve out the remaining two years of Wyman’s four-year term.
This year’s general election also includes 10 U.S. Congressional races, 25 state Senate races, 98 state Representative races, three state Supreme Court races, and two advisory votes.
County canvassing boards will certify election results on Nov. 29.
The last day for the Secretary of State’s Office to certify results is Dec. 8.