(The Center Square) – With this year’s Washington State Fair – still called the Puyallup Fair by locals – just around the corner and COVID-19 seemingly transitioning from pandemic to endemic, fair officials are hoping for a better turnout.
The fair is held in the Pierce County city of Puyallup, located 35 miles south of Seattle. It typically draws at least 1 million people.
Last year’s fair drew 816,000 attendees, a 20% decrease from 2019.
There was no fair in 2020 due to COVID-19. It was the first time the fair, which started in 1900, had been closed since World War II when the military took it over as a Japanese internment camp.
The Center Square asked about attendance expectations for this year’s fair.
“We don’t know what to expect with attendance, even without the pandemic we have never been able to predict attendance,” Stacy Van Horne, Washington State Fair public relations manager, told The Center Square via email.
It turns out Mother Nature plays perhaps the most decisive role in how many people come out for the fair in any given year.
“Weather probably plays the biggest factor in our attendance,” Van Horne explained regarding Washington state’s reputation for rain.
She went on to say, “We definitely hope more people feel safe and comfortable gathering to attend this year, and also more may come with COVID-19 restrictions lifted. We have tons of new food and new fun and are looking forward to a great Fair!”
The Center Square inquired about the fair’s economic impact.
“We cannot answer your question about how much money the Fair generates in a simple answer as we have many events and form of revenue,” Van Horne said. “We did an economic impact survey in 2017. I’ve attached the info sheet for you. That’s typical of a business to do those every several years. We have added more signature events since 2020 as well, beyond our two Fairs.”
According to the information sheet for the “Economic Impact Report For 2017,” total spending at the Washington State Fair was $246.5 million, with 76% of that total spent in Pierce County. That breaks down as follows: $122 million in fairgoer spending, $50 million in business spending, and $75 million in additional household spending.
Per the information sheet, that translated into $12 million in total tax revenue. That breaks down into $3.5 million in local tax revenue and $8.5 million in state tax revenue.
The fairgrounds site also hosts Oktoberfest NW in October, Holiday Magic in December, the Washington State Spring Fair in April 2023, and The Taste NW in July 2023.
Formerly known as the Puyallup Fair, it officially became the Washington State Fair in 2013 as part of an effort to emphasize the fact the September tradition is the largest fair in the state.
This year’s Washington State Fair takes place from Sept. 2 to Sept. 25, but is closed on Tuesdays and Sept. 7.