(The Center Square) – Washington state employees who do not receive an exemption must be fully vaccinated by today or face losing their jobs.
According to reports from the state, some 90% of the state’s more than 60,000 workers are vaccinated. Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee in August set the Oct. 18 deadline for state employees, K-12 staff and public university employees.
The levels vary by department. At a press conference Friday, Department of Corrections (DOC) Secretary Cheryl Strange said 91% of DOC’s 8,900 employees were in compliance. Some 500 face involuntary separation.
“We have staff that are ready to move and go to where their work is needed,” Strange said. “There’s two options. You either move staff or you move people in our care and custody. We make those decisions rather independently.”
Strange said depending on the final numbers, she may ask Inslee to issue a temporary moratorium on prisoners being transferred from local jails to state facilities.
Other reports on large state agencies show 90% of 6,800 employees in the Department of Transportation (DOT) are vaccinated. The DOT said it has approved 450 of 569 requests for religious exemptions and 78 of 84 medical exemption requests.
Just because workers receive exemptions, that does not mean their jobs are safe. Under an agreement reached between Inslee and the Washington Federation of State Employees, the person must also then receive an accommodation, meaning they are able to transition into a different role that does not put others at risk.
In the DOT, for example, 84 accommodation requests have been granted and 423 have been denied.
At the Washington State Patrol, 88.5% of employees are vaccinated. Of 381 requests for religious exemptions, 354 have been approved, but only 18 accommodations have been approved.
Dozens of troopers are among more than 100 state employees who last month sued Inslee over the mandate, saying it violated their constitutional rights. A U.S. District Court judge on Friday denied the group’s request for a temporary restraining order to block the deadline.
Trooper Robert LaMay, who resigned after 22 years with the WSP over objections to the mandate, made national headlines when he ended his final shift Friday with a radio dispatch that included telling Inslee to “kiss my [posterior]”
Another high-profile case involves Washington State University football coach Nick Rolovich. He originally said he would not get vaccinated for personal reasons, but indicated he would comply after Inslee issued the mandate.
Rolovich on Saturday told reporters he filed for a religious exemption but has not heard a decision after his team beat Stanford 34-31.