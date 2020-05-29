(The Center Square) – The state of Washington’s Employment Security Department (ESD) reported a 65 percent decline in unemployment claims filed during the week of May 17-23 compared to the previous week, which it said in a news release “was in large part due to significant fraud prevention measures that were put in place over the past two weeks.”
ESD has not said how many of the 1,996,257 unemployment benefit claims filed since March 7 are fraudulent.
ESD Commissioner Suzi LeVine said that the department in recent weeks took “aggressive measures to tackle the increase of imposter fraud in our system,” and has at the same time “stayed laser-focused on helping every Washingtonian with a valid claim get the benefits they deserve.”
Initial regular unemployment claims filed in the week of May 17-23 were down by 70 percent from the week before in the state’s most populous King County, followed by declines of 67 percent in Spokane County, 63 percent in Clark County, 62 percent in Snohomish County, and 61 percent in Pierce County.
ESD is working with federal law enforcement officials “to go after the criminals perpetrating the fraud, help the victims and recoup the money,” LeVine said.
The dramatic decline statewide in initial claims in the week ending May 23 represented “a strong signal that the additional steps we are taking to address imposter fraud are working,” LeVine added. “We’ve already recovered and stopped the payments of hundreds of millions of dollars in fraudulent claims in the past two weeks, and we will continue to reclaim every dollar we can.”
During the previous week of May 10-16, ESD also said some portion of the total unemployment benefit claims filed, an increase of 369,016 from the previous week, was “due to an increase in fraudulent claims.”
The agency says it is “looking into how best to correct” reporting unemployment numbers going forward in light of fraudulent claims.
Since March 7, when COVID-19-related job losses began being reported in Washington, 397,845 coronavirus-related claims were filed and 345,804 coronavirus emergency unemployment claims were filed, according to ESD data. The numbers, including the potentially fraudulent claims, total more than double the number predicted by the Economic Policy Institute in early March.
The EPI projected that more than 300,000 Washingtonians could lose their jobs by June due to economic impacts created by Gov. Jay Inslee’s executive order closing businesses he deemed nonessential.
The institute had projected 317,721 total job losses statewide by summer 2020, accounting for 11 percent of total private-sector employment.
Of the approximate 1,996,257 initial claims filed, ESD reports that 1,252,608 were regular unemployment insurance claims unrelated to the coronavirus.
ESD says it has paid out nearly $4.7 billion in unemployment benefits since March 7.