(The Center Square) – Even as the Washington State Supreme Court mulls the fate of the controversial capital gains tax, the state Department of Revenue has announced an online reporting system for paying the tax has gone live.
“Once registered, taxpayers can voluntarily file their tax return, make a payment, or request a filing extension in advance of the statutorily mandated April 18, 2023 due date,” a news bulletin from the DOR states.
Tax day typically falls on April 15. However, that date falls on a Saturday this year, and the following Monday is Emancipation Day, a recognized holiday in Washington, D.C.
“If the Washington Supreme Court finds that capital gains tax to be unconstitutional, any tax payments received will be promptly refunded with interest,” the Monday bulletin goes on to say.
The Center Square reached out to the DOR for some more details on how refunds – if necessary – would be handled.
“If the state Supreme Court finds the capital gains tax to be unconstitutional, we will begin working on refunds of the capital gains payments as soon as the Department receives the official Washington State Supreme Court order of its decision,” Beverly Crichfield, communications consultant with the DOR, emailed.
“A timeframe for getting refunds out is difficult to predict, because the volume of payments is unknown,” she added. “We anticipate we should be able to issue approximately 400-600 refunds a week.”
Crichfield concluded by noting, “The interest rate is currently at 3% and historic rates can be found on our website here.”
In 2021, the state Legislature passed a capital gains tax, and Gov. Jay Inslee signed it into law. It creates a 7% tax on profits of more than $250,000 from selling stocks, bonds and other high-end assets.
Last March, Douglas County Superior Court Judge Brian Huber ruled the tax was an income tax and struck it down based on the state constitution’s uniformity clause that does not allow income to be taxed at different rates.
State Attorney General Bob Ferguson directly appealed the decision to the Supreme Court, which in July agreed to hear the case.
In November, the Supreme Court allowed the DOR to begin collecting the capital gains tax while it considers the state’s appeal.
Oral arguments in the case were heard before the Supreme Court on Jan. 26, with a ruling expected later this year.