(The Center Square) – The state of Washington has been unable to update its numbers for positive coronavirus tests and deaths since Saturday night as the database it uses to track those numbers has been overwhelmed by the number of tests conducted.
At last count, the state reported 4,896 positive cases of the disease and 195 deaths.
The state Department of Health said more than 65,000 people had been tested as of Saturday, but the Washington Disease Reporting System has experienced “technical difficulties” because it is also tracking the large number of negative cases.
Hospital admissions for people with symptoms of coronavirus declined 20 percent last week from the week before, falling from 251 to 193, which officials said was primarily due to social distancing. It was the first week in a month that saw a decline in such hospitalizations.
The state Department of Health also issued a recommendation that parents of infants and young children continue to keep their children on schedule for routine vaccinations of other communicable diseases such as measles, mumps and chickenpox.
Gov. Jay Inslee, who recently said he was considering extending the two-week “stay-at-home” order he put in place on March 23, also announced the state would begin taking action against businesses that are deemed non-essential but continue to remain open.
Inslee said violators would first be notified that they need to comply with the order. Businesses that continue to operate will be reported to the state Attorney General’s office and could face citations and a suspension of their business license. The state established a website for people to report businesses they think are in violation of the order and asked residents not to call 911 about the matter.
Inslee on Tuesday issued more clarifications on what are deemed essential businesses, saying that vehicle repair shops and nannies taking care of children of essential workers now count. Commercial fishing is allowed to continue, but recreational activities such as golf and fishing are still not allowable.
Inslee also said the stay-at-home order does not apply to divorced parents who split custody time with their children.
The state Attorney General’s office has sent “cease and desist” letters to five Washington companies ordering them to stop selling hand sanitizer and protective masks at inflated prices on Amazon.
One such seller, in Spokane, raised the price for an eight-ounce bottle of hand sanitizer from $3.50 in January to $25.
The state said it has received more than 300 complaints of price gouging, including online sellers, brick-and-mortar retailers, gas stations and pharmacies.