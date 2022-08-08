(The Center Square) – The U.S. Senate’s Sunday passage of the $740 billion Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 elicited very different reactions from Washington state politicians, depending on party affiliation.
While Democrats celebrated, Republicans fumed.
Both of the Evergreen State’s Democratic U.S. senators – Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell – voted in favor of the tax and spend legislation that is intended to, according to the bill summary, “make a historic down payment on deficit reduction to fight inflation, invest in domestic energy production and manufacturing, and reduce carbon emissions by roughly 40 percent by 2030. The bill will also finally allow Medicare to negotiate for prescription drug prices and extend the expanded Affordable Care Act program for three years, through 2025.”
No Republicans voted for the bill that passed the Senate 50-50, necessitating Vice President Kamala Harris break the tie.
The measure must return to the U.S. House of Representatives for a concurrence vote after senators passed several amendments Sunday. The House is expected to take up the bill again later this week.
If the House concurs, President Joe Biden had indicated he will sign the bill into law.
“No one should have to worry about whether they can afford the health care or medicine they need,” Murray said from the Senate floor the day before final passage of the bill. “This bill will finally give Medicare power to force drug companies to the bargaining table and negotiate lower drug prices for patients across the country. And for seniors who are often on fixed incomes: we are going to cap the price of insulin at just $35 per month, cap out-of-pocket costs, and we are stopping big pharma from jacking up the cost of their drugs – forcing them to limit price increases to inflation.”
Cantwell focused on lowering prescription drug prices in a press release on the Senate’s passage of the legislation.
“Washingtonians are paying way too much for prescription drugs. For example, the average cost of insulin more than tripled over the past 10 years to over $735 a month per patient. Now, with the passage of the bill, Medicare beneficiaries are guaranteed to pay no more than $35 a month,” Cantwell said. “Also, this bill will drive down energy costs by implementing cheaper and more efficient energy solutions.”
Republicans were skeptical the legislation would lower prescription drug prices.
“Patty Murray just had a chance to protect patients with cancer, Alzheimer's and HIV from higher drug prices,” the Washington State Republican Party said in a Saturday press release. “But she voted AGAINST it.”
The press release went on to say, “Patty Murray took to the Senate floor today pushing for prescription drug price protections and then voted UNANIMOUSLY against protecting patients from higher prices.”
The Congressional Budget Office, the press release pointed out, has confirmed Democrats’ prescription drug price controls will cause prices for new drugs to be more expensive.
The CBO report was in response to a request from, among others, Washington state U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, lead Republican on the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
Another report took aim at the bill’s titular claim of reducing inflation.
The Penn Wharton Budget Model estimates the Inflation Reduction Act will have very little impact on inflation.
“We estimate that the Inflation Reduction Act will produce a very small increase in inflation for the first few years, up to 0.05 percent points in 2024,” the Penn Wharton report said. “We estimate a 0.25 percentage point fall in the PCE price index by the late 2020s. These point estimates, however, are not statistically different than zero, thereby indicating a very low level of confidence that the legislation will have any impact on inflation.”
The campaign of Murray’s Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley echoed that sentiment.
“Only an incumbent who has been in Washington D.C. for 30 years could look at a bill like the Inflation Reduction Act and call it anything other than a massive spending package,” Elisa Carlson, Smiley campaign press secretary, told The Center Square via email. “And to try to pass it off as an avenue to reducing inflation takes gaslighting to a whole new level.”
Murray, seeking a sixth term, led Smiley by about 20 percentage points in primary election returns. Murray received more than 53% of the votes counted in the statewide race, while more than 33% went to Smiley, according to the Secretary of State’s Office as of Saturday afternoon. The top two finishers will face off in the general election on Nov. 8.
“And finally – this legislation won’t just bring down families’ every day costs, it will bring down the deficit – by more than $300 billion,” Murray said of the Inflation Reduction Act's tax provisions at the close of her remarks on the Senate floor.