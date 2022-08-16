(The Center Square) – Washington state’s monthly revenue collections remain robust, according to the latest information put out by the Economic and Revenue Forecast Council.
“Major General Fund-State (GF-S) revenue collections for the July 11 - August 10, 2022 collection period came in $41.3 million (1.8%) higher than forecasted in June,” the Friday Economic & Revenue Update stated. “Cumulatively, collections since June are now $36.6 million (0.8%) higher than forecasted.”
The general fund is the primary account supporting the operation of the state. It’s funded through taxes, federal grants-in-aid, charges and miscellaneous revenue, licenses, permits, fees, and interest income.
This latest update means June’s revenue forecast showing a nearly $1.5 billion increase for the 2021-23 biennium is on track.
Last month’s positive revenue forecast was largely attributed to an increase of more than 60,000 jobs in the state since the February revenue forecast and an apparent slowdown in COVID-19 cases.
According to the revenue forecast, total state revenues are expected to grow 18.9% between the 2019-21 and the 2021-23 biennia. Revenue growth is expected to slow down to 4.5% between the 2021-23 and 2023-25 biennia.
Given that state coffers are full, Republican legislators on the council have been pushing for tax relief.
“I would like to suggest that we again consider – we have another opportunity to do the right thing for the people of Washington – and request that we exempt the gas tax at least through the end of the year,” Sen. Lynda Wilson, R-Vancouver, said during the council’s June 22 virtual revenue forecast meeting. “We’ve got to do something. We have the funds. We need to do something for the people of Washington.”
Washington’s gas tax is just over 49 cents per gallon.
Rep. Ed Orcutt, R-Kalama, agreed that some form of tax relief was needed, noting revenue forecasts from February 2021 through March 2022 showed a $4.6 billion increase in revenue.
“We’re up another $1.4 billion,” he said. “We’re up by $6 billion in this biennium alone. Why we can’t look at, you know, some form of tax relief is beyond me.”
No major tax relief was passed during this year’s legislative session.
The Center Square reached out to the two majority party legislators on the council – Rep. Timm Ormsby, D-Spokane, chair of the House Appropriations Committee, and Sen. Christine Rolfes, D-Bainbridge Island, Chair of the Senate Ways & Means Committee – about the possibility of any major tax relief passing the Legislature next year, such as a cut in the sales tax or a lowering of property taxes.
“We’ll see what the economic forecast is when the 2023 legislature convenes,” Rolfes replied via email. “The monthly report is one snapshot in time (although there is a lot of interesting data in that report).”
The monthly report noted Washington’s employment growth has been much stronger than June’s forecast.
“Total seasonally adjusted nonfarm payroll employment increased 32,700 in June and July which was 16,800 more than the increase of 15,900 expected in the forecast,” the report said.
State exports increased 28% from the second quarter of 2021 to the second quarter of the 2022, according to the report, and car and truck sales increased in July, but the overall trend is still negative.