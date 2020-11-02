(The Center Square) — Washington will likely remain under one-party control after election day, but the state’s Democratic majority may have trouble amassing any new territory this fall.
Ballots in Washington were first mailed to voters on October 16 and are due by November 3 at 8 p.m. Online voter registration expired on October 26 and now must be completed in person at a county clerk’s office.
Washington’s Secretary of State must compete a random check of all ballot counting equipment for the general election by November 5 and certify all general election results by December 3.
Legislative
This fall, 25 out of Washington’s 49 state Senate seats are due for election while all 98 House seats are up for grabs.
Democratic control of the governor’s mansion and the state legislature is all but certain, but several state races could see a few first-time candidates unseat Democratic incumbents.
In Washington’s 43rd House District, Sherae Lascelles, an advocate for sex workers and the homeless, is challenging a former Washington House Speaker, Democratic Rep. Frank Chopp, in a race about policing, housing, and public transit.
The race for Washington’s 5th Senate District is pitting Democrats Mark Mullet and Ingrid Anderson in a contest over the future of capital gains and carbon taxes in Olympia. Anderson, a progressive, is endorsed by Inslee and a host of union and environmental groups.
Washington’s 16th Senate District to the east is an open contest after the retirement of state Sen. Republican Maureen Walsh. While Democrat Danielle Garbe Reser has out-fundraised Perry Dozier by a nearly 3-1 margin, Reser barely edged out a second Republican primary opponent, state Rep. Bill Jenkin.
Republicans still stand to lose at least one seat in the legislature this Tuesday in the state’s 28th District.
In Western Washington’s Pierce County, Republican state Rep. Steve O’Ban is fighting for his seat in a competitive race with Democrat and labor activist T’wina Nobles as both of them have raised nearly $800,000.
O’Ban introduced a bill this year coercing Washington cities from tolerating civil unrest such as in Seattle’s Capitol Hill Organized Protest Zone while Nobles has called for raising teacher pay and funding affordable housing.
The two candidates both support car tab reform following a decision from the Supreme Court that struck down the voter-approved I-976 slashing car tab registration fees.
Executive
Washington has a host of statewide executive officials up for election this week, most of whom have been handed an eventful year in the national spotlight.
Gov. Jay Inslee is seeking a third term this fall on a platform of advancing the state’s efforts to suppress the COVID-19 pandemic and combating climate change. Inslee will be the first Democratic governor of Washington to serve 12 years in office if reelected.
Inslee is running against Republican Loren Culp, a police chief from Republic, Wash., who has questioned the constitutionality of state health orders and the response to civil unrest in Seattle.
A King5 News poll from October showed Inslee with an overwhelming lead of 54% to Culp’s 40%. Another 6% were undecided.
Lieutenant Gov. Cyrus Habib, who departed unannounced to train with the Jesuit Order in California, will be succeeded by U.S. Rep Denny Heck, D-Tacoma, who has voted to terminate President Trump’s border wall or state Sen. Marko Liias, D-Lynnwood, who has supported college grants to children of undocumented immigrants.
Democratic State Attorney General Bob Ferguson is seeking a third term as Washington’s top law enforcement leader and faces off against lawyer and former prosecutor Matt Larkin.
Ferguson has spent much of the year pursuing litigation against the Trump administration and won several campaign-finance lawsuits. Larkin has positioned himself as a tough-on-crime Republican intent on curbing drug abuse.
Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz is up for reelection this year against fisheries biologist Sue Kuehl Pederson and both candidates want to ramp up the state’s efforts at forest management.
Washington State Treasurer Duane Davidson and Secretary of State Kim Wyman, the state’s two remaining Republican executives, are running against Democratic state Reps. Mike Pellicciotti and Gael Tarleton, respectively.
Sitting Washington State Superintendent Chris Reykdal is facing off against music teacher Maia Espinoza in a bitter race that has already spurred a defamation lawsuit over Referendum 90 which concerns expanding sex-ed curriculum in public schools.
A Northwest Progressive Institute poll from October found Reykdal was leading by seven points with a 4-point margin of error.
Supreme Court
Three Washington Supreme Court justices—Debra L. Stephens, Charles W. Johnson, and Raquel Montoya-Lewis—are up for six-year terms following Justice Charles Wiggins’s retirement. Appointee G. Helen Whitener is running for the final two years of her term.
Federal
Washington’s congressional delegation to the U.S. House won their August primary contests and will likely see easy election wins come Tuesday.
Democratic U.S. Reps. Suzen DelBene, Pramila Jayapal, Adam Smith, Derek Kilmer, Kim Schrier, and Rick Larsen all soared past their primary opponents while collecting more than double the vote share of their opponents.
The August primary saw largely the same story for Republican U.S. Reps. Dan Newhouse, Cathy McMorris Rodgers, and Jaime Herrera Beutler.
Voter turnout
As of Monday, the state already received more than 3.2 million ballots and has seen voter turnout of 67.6%. That puts the state on track to potentially beat the reported 78.76% voter turnout from 2016 but shy of the state’s all-time high of 84.61% in 2008.