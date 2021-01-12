(The Center Square) — Washington state lawmakers convened in Olympia to the sight of chainlink fences, soldiers, and a wall of protesters as they began the 2021 legislative session on Monday.
The day saw masked state lawmakers all enter the legislature single file with six feet in between them per the state's pandemic rules as 100 or more supporters of President Donald Trump protested against the closure of the building to the public outside.
Under state law, the legislature must convene in person to adopt rules allowing them to conduct virtual work.
At least two people were reported arrested on Monday by the Washington State Patrol which saw 750 National Guard troops guard a fence surrounding the Capitol building.
One man was arrested at the scene for allegedly trying to enter the Capital building while a woman was arrested for blocking a nearby road.
The day proved less eventful than the occupation of the governor's mansion on last week by hundreds of pro-Trump protesters where one man threatened two journalists documenting the event.
Two events last week saw numerous armed protesters circling the Capitol mall, adding to concerns among state lawmakers about security.
Speaking to Seattle's Crosscut, several state lawmakers said they make a habit of carrying a gun while in the legislature for personal protection.
Those lawmakers include Washington Rep. Michelle Caldier, R-Port Orchard.
“Many of the members of our caucus are former or current law enforcement or military, and they do carry or they normally carry,” Caldier said. “I feel protected to be around those members.”
The Washington legislature does not currently ban concealed firearms in the Capitol building.
A bill introduced by state Sens. Patty Kuderer, D-Bellevue, and Mona Das, D-Kent, would ban demonstrators from carrying guns and other weapons at public demonstrations and at the Washington state Capitol building.
Washington is an open-carry state and currently allows people to carry a gun in most public spaces.
U.S. state capitols around the nation are bracing for armed occupations planned for January 16 and beyond, according to an FBI bulletin obtained by ABC News.
A heavy number of police are expected to be present at the Washington state Capitol building for some time.
In Washington, lawmakers will be meeting remotely for most legislative work such as committee meetings and public testimony.
Washington Rep. Jesse Johnson, D-Federal Way, said he hopes a virtual process will allow more people from around the state to skip the commute to Olympia to testify to state lawmakers.
"I obviously will miss being on the floor," Johnson said. "But in light of the pandemic, it's not the best possible place for us right now. But I also think that we can bring more people into the political process in this way. I've been told we're probably going to pass a lot less bills, maybe a record low, just because it takes longer in virtual reality to pass bills."
A range of important floor business will still be held onsite in Olympia through April 25 when the 2021 session is slated to adjourn.