(The Center Square) – State lawmakers have introduced this session a bill creating a public bank. It seeks to avoid some of the perceived problems with prior proposals by prohibiting the bank from creating state debt and requiring bank funds be segregated from all other public money.
However, it would still require an unspecified initial investment or “seed money" from taxpayers at the same time as state officials managing an existing state infrastructure loan program are pushing for the legislature to stop raiding account funds for other purposes.
If passed, SB 5509 sponsored by Rep. Patty Kuderer would add a public state bank to the more than 80 programs within 12 state agencies that provide financial support to local governments. The bank would be managed by an operating board of nine members, three of which would be appointed by the governor. The State Treasurer’s Office would operate the bank, while the Treasurer would serve as an ex-officio member of the operating board.
The Center Square reached out to the Treasurer's Office for comment but did not receive a response.
A major concern cited by opponents of public banks is the financial risks involved. A 2018 study conducted by then-State Treasurer Duane Davidson warned that if a public bank fails, “lawmakers may end up paying bailouts with taxpayer money.”
Among other governments to consider a public bank and ultimately not move forward with it include:
- City of San Francisco,
- City of Santa Fe
- Hawaii
- Massachusetts
- Maine
- Vermont
- Oregon
SB 5509’s proposal differs from the Bank of North Dakota, the only public bank still operating in the country, in that the bank would not receive state revenue and its funds would be kept segregated. Instead, it would be established with “seed money” from a combination of state and federal funding “sufficient to allow the state to issue debt with a competitive rating” in order to issue debts to cities and counties.
Washington Bankers Association President & CEO Glen Simecek told The Center Square that he's skeptical taxpayers still wouldn't be ultimately liable if the bank failed. "It's hard to believe that if the bank did go under there wouldn't be some expectation that the state would support it," he said.
"As an industry we recognize the critical need for infrastructure of all types described in the bill," he added. "But these bank bills sometimes look like solutions in search of problems or needs."
Additionally, it faces several legal hurdles. A 2018 report by the Office of Financial Management concluded a public bank “would require enacting a substantial authorizing statute and amending various existing statutes. Some of these constitutional provisions are the same ones that make it very challenging to consider establishing a ‘North Dakota’ style government bank that takes deposits from private persons, guarantees those deposits, and makes loans to the private sector.”
Association of Washington Cities Government Relations Director Candice Bock told the Senate Committee on Business, Financial Services, Gaming & Trade at a Jan. 31 public hearing that the bank “checks a lot of boxes that are needed. There’s no end to the need for infrastructure in our local governments and in our cities. These projects don’t come cheap, and they get more and more expensive every year.”
Local governments for decades have turned to the Public Works Assistance Account to finance infrastructure projects affecting roads, wastewater and sewage treatment facilities. Managed by the Public Works Board and created in 1985, the revolving loan program offers low-interest debt and is replenished by repayments.
For cities and counties, there’s a growing need for more capital to meet demand. The American Society of Civil Engineers recently gave Washington’s infrastructure an overall C grade, with stormwater receiving a D+.
There are almost $1 billion worth of local infrastructure projects awaiting funding. More than 80% of cities report their water and wastewater facilities need “critical repair,” and 60% report they require state financial assistance.
At the Jan. 31 public hearing, Kuderer told the committee that the bank “is not meant to replace any programs. The idea is to give our tax dollars and little extra oomph.”
One of the reasons the Public Works Board has been unable to issue more loans to local governments is due to repeated raids of the account by the state legislature. The account hasn’t been fully funded since 2009, and between 2013-2019, the state diverted $1.2 billion from it, 97% of which was redirected to the Education Legacy Trust and the operating budget.
The diversions are scheduled to end at the end of the fiscal year in June, and Public Works Director Chair Kathryn Gardow says their top priority is getting funds back into the account. The board hopes to adopt a $400 million loan cycle in the upcoming biennium.
As for the state bank, Gardow told The Center Square they haven’t taken a position. “The history of the Public Works Board has been an interesting one for sure," she said. "There’s always more need than what we have available and so we know that. Our program has pretty well respected across the state by the communities.”
Simeck believes the repeated raids on the loan program calls into question any safeguards placed on a public bank.
"If we could just allow the Public Works Trust Fund to do its job and not be raided, we'd already have a mechanism in place," he said. "It's better to just utilize the resources and agencies already in place and just try to protect them from the legislature. I’m not confident having a bank would be any more protected from the lawmakers."
No further committee action is currently scheduled for SB 5509.