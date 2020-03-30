Washington state reported nearly 4,900 cases of coronavirus Sunday, an increase of 586 from Saturday, with six additional deaths for a total of 195. That was down from 14 deaths announced Saturday.
The Washington State Supreme Court said it would expedite hearing a lawsuit seeking to release thousands of inmates in state prisons. The lawsuit was filed by Columbia Legal Services on behalf of five prisoners with medical problems they believe makes them vulnerable to the coronavirus. The lawsuit is seeking the release of prisoners 50 years and older, those with medical problems and anyone with a scheduled release date within the next 18 months.
In Skagit County, north of Seattle, 45 out of 60 people who attended a church choir practice in early March have been diagnosed with the disease and two have died. The practice occurred before the state shutdown was ordered, when schools and businesses remained open and there had yet to be a ban on large gatherings of people. Media reports indicate no one at the practice showed symptoms of coronavirus and the members avoided shaking hands and hugging.
Amazon announced it would start taking the temperatures daily of employees at its Seattle fulfillment center after employees from at least 17 locations were diagnosed with coronavirus.
“We understand the past few weeks have been a challenging time and we deeply value our employees as they serve the people in their communities as few can – delivering critical supplies directly to the doorsteps of people who need them,” the company said in making the announcement.
Gov. Jay Inslee, who issued a “stay-at-home” order March 23, said he would lift the ban on funerals. His emergency order, which included the closure of non-essential businesses, prohibited all “social, spiritual and recreational gatherings, including weddings and funerals.”
Inslee said over the weekend that cemeteries could begin conducting graveside services as long as only immediate family members of the deceased attend and they stay six or more feet apart.
“What I heard was some heart-wrenching stories in the last 24 hours of people who lost loved ones and could not stand the thought of not being present,” he said at a news conference.
Inslee also issued further guidance for the real estate industry. Real estate and mortgage lending were listed among the essential services that can still conduct business, but open houses are prohibited. In-person property viewings, inspections and appraisals can resume, but no more than two people can be on site.