(The Center Square) – Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson recently filed a response to a lawsuit against the state’s new capital gains tax that appears to conflict with several opinions from the federal government.
Legislators earlier this year approved the law, to begin in 2022, that would impose a 7% tax on long-term capital gains over $250,000 and is estimated to net the state $500 million annually.
Douglas County Superior Court Judge Brian Huber last month ruled that a suit challenging the law can move forward. The outcome is expected to end up before the state Supreme Court either way.
Ferguson’s response disputes the lawsuit’s claim that a capital gains tax is a tax on income and argues instead that it is an excise tax.
The Internal Revenue Service, however, states that capital gains taxes are considered a tax on income: “More specifically, capital gains are treated as income under the tax code and are taxed as such.”
The Congressional Budget Office even refers to capital gains taxes as “capital income taxes” and says, “Capital income taxes are taxes on the return on investment. The individual income tax combines a tax on labor income and a tax on capital income, such as interest, dividends, capital gains and certain business profits.”
In a non-binding advisory vote last week, 61% of voters across the state said legislators should repeal the law.
The state Supreme Court in April of 2020 struck down an attempt by Seattle to impose an income tax on wealthy households. The city council there in 2017 approved a 2.25% tax on individuals earning more than $250,000 and couples earning more than $500,000.
Estimates showed the tax would bring in about $40 million a year for the city.
Both the King County Superior Court and the State Court of Appeals ruled against the tax and the Supreme Court declined the city’s request for a review. The tax was overturned because income is considered property, and the state constitution says property must be taxed evenly.
The Supreme Court did, however, let stand an appellate court decision last year that overturned a 1984 law banning taxes on net income.
That move opened the door for cities to impose a 1% flat tax on net income. Thus far, two counties and 11 cities across the state have passed resolutions banning local income taxes.