(The Center Square) – While Alignable’s September Hiring Report released Wednesday shows small and midsize businesses are increasingly unwilling to hire because they can’t afford to take on new costs, Washington state is doing better than the national average in terms of hiring freezes and staff layoffs.
Small business networking site Alignable queried 5,618 small business employers from Aug. 13 through Sept. 6, finding that 63% reported putting hiring on hold “because they can’t afford to add staff, and 10% of that group is laying off workers.”
The report goes on to add, “This decline is quite significant, as it’s 18 percentage points higher than it was in July (at just 45%). Beyond that, the percentage reducing their staff jumped 6% to 10% this month from just 4% in July.”
According to Alignable, 62% of small and midsize businesses in Washington are not hiring, and 7% are planning layoffs.
The Evergreen State’s numbers are slightly better than the national average of 63% and 10%, respectively, in terms of hiring freezes and planned layoffs by small and midsize businesses.
Alignable’s poll found that a significant portion of these businesses around the country have not recovered from government-imposed shutdowns due to COVID-19.
“Beyond the skyrocketing price of labor, only 23% of small business owners say they have fully recovered financially from the worst years of COVID, down 2% from July and down 20% from December 2021,” the report said. “This 23% recovery rate is the lowest the Alignable Research Center has seen in more than a year. Looking only at August revenue, 51% of all small businesses generated half or less of their pre-COVID monthly earnings, up 13% from 38% in July.”
The pandemic-era shutdowns are not the only reason businesses are reluctant to hire – or worse.
Almost half of those who had instituted a hiring freeze cited general inflation, increased labor costs, and fears of a recession as reasons for doing so.