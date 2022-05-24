(The Center Square) – When Washington state Sen. Jim Honeyford, R-Sunnyside, announced his retirement, it caught his would-be challenger by surprise.
On Friday, Pasco Councilmember Nikki Torres, a Republican, filed to run for the seat in the newly redrawn 15th Legislative District encompassing the eastern half of Yakima County in Eastern Washington.
On Monday, Honeyford announced he was retiring from public office when his current terms ends at the start of 2023.
"I had contemplated running against Senator Honeyford, but wanted first to weigh the impact on my family and my current work as Council woman for the City of Pasco," Torres told The Center Square via email hours after Honeyford's announcement. "Toward the end of the filing period, I decided that the demands of a race were manageable and that I was up to the challenge. I therefore decided to file as a candidate for the Senate."
She added, "To my surprise, I did receive a call this morning from him and happy to hear of his endorsement of my campaign."
"I am excited that Nikki Torres has gotten into this race. I believe her fresh perspective will be a real asset in the Legislature," Honeyford said in a statement. "Her local government experience is sorely needed. She has also been a tremendous champion of the higher education skills which will help our neighbors get jobs."
Torres spoke well of Honeyford's contributions as well.
"I look forward to continuing his legacy with a fresh perspective," Torres said.
Honeyford has held his current office since January 1999, making him the longest currently serving Republican in the state Senate.
He is perhaps best known for his role in crafting compromise legislation in January 2018 to permit drilling of new household water wells in rural areas that had been blocked by the 2016 state Supreme Court "Hirst" decision.
Honeyford achieved a bipartisan solution to the problem – Senate Bill 6091 passed the Senate 35 to 14 and the House 66 to 30 – in part by refusing to move the capital budget forward until the issue was addressed.
Honeyford was the subject of bipartisan praise for his long and distinguished career.
"The governor greatly appreciates Sen. Honeyford's long record of public service including more than two decades representing the people of Sunnyside," Jaime Smith, executive director of communications for Gov. Jay Inslee, said in an email.
Washington State Republican Party Chair Caleb Heimlich thanked Honeyford for "many years of service to the people of Washington state" and pivoted to backing Torres' candidacy.
"It is telling that in a district that Democrats attempted to gerrymander and succeeded in moving to the left, they couldn't recruit a candidate in the Senate or House races," Heimlich said. "This is quite the contrast to the excellent Republican candidates we have running in districts across the state."
Jim Troyer, Senate Republican Caucus chief of staff, said Honeyford brought some good qualities to the table.
"He's so unique," Troyer said of Honeyford. He called the senator a conservative who "thinks outside the box."
Troyer cited Honeyford's sponsorship this legislative session of a cannabis-shop protection bill, as well as legislation addressing the fentanyl crisis.
State Senate Republican Leader Sen. John Braun, R-Centralia, also praised Honeyford's tenure.
"From water access, internet availability, affordable housing, funds to build public schools and increasing jobs, Sen. Honeyford was an incredible public servant," Braun said in a statement.
For his part, Honeyford is looking forward to retirement.
"It has been one of the greatest joys and honors of my life to serve the people of the 15th district in the state Legislature," he said. "I will truly miss the colleagues, staff and policy advocates I have worked with over the years. I have made friends on both of sides of the aisles and worked with numerous public servants dedicated to making Washington a better place."