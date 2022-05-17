(The Center Square) – Amid record-breaking prices at the pump, Washington State Senate Republican leader John Braun is reiterating his party’s call for the Legislature to suspend the state’s 49.4-cent tax per a gallon of gas.
“In a matter of hours, the Legislature could meet and pass legislation to knock almost 50 cents off the price of a gallon,” the Centralia lawmaker said in statement. “In the central Puget Sound area, gas has gone up 31 cents per gallon on average in the month since Republicans last called for legislative intervention. How much higher does it have to go before our Democratic colleagues decide their constituents should get some relief?”
The Center Square emailed Democratic leaders in the House and Senate seeking comment on the idea of suspending the state’s portion of the gas tax but received no responses.
“The May revenue collection report is up 428 million dollars from the February revenue forecast,” Braun said. “Clearly, the gas tax could be suspended through the end of this year – as Republicans first proposed during this year’s legislative session – without jeopardizing a single state program or service. The majority party should be able to agree on that point.”
Braun noted the apparent powerlessness of the federal government to bring petrol prices down.
“The federal government has been ineffective at slowing the rise in fuel costs,” Braun said. “Democrats at all levels can blame [Russian leader Vladimir] Putin all they want, but that’s not the underlying cause of the price increases, and in any case the Ukraine situation isn’t going to be resolved anytime soon. Our Legislature represents the only real hope for the people of Washington to pay significantly less at the pump.”
Braun went on to say, “If our Democratic colleagues here in Washington are OK with the soaring gas prices because they see it as a way to get people out of their cars, I wish they’d come out and say so. If not, they should join with us to call a special session and suspend the gas tax with a strong bipartisan vote that could deter a veto. We have an affordability crisis in this state, and reducing the cost of fuel is a good way to get at that.”
The average price for a gallon of gas in Washington topped $5 per gallon for the first time ever, the American Automobile Association reported Monday. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Washington is currently $5.01, up from $4.87 per gallon one week ago.