(The Center Square ) – Two legislators from Spokane gave vastly differing opinions about why a bill to restore most police pursuits did not get a final vote in Olympia during the 2022 session.
Sen. Andy Billig, a Democrat, and Rep. Jenny Graham, a Republican, were asked to weigh in on the fate of Senate Bill 5919. They were also asked to address the growing property and violent crime rates in major cities, including Spokane.
The Zoom forum April 15 was organized by the Spokane Business & Commercial Property Owners Council (SBCPOC). That group formed last year out of dissatisfaction with public officials’ response to increases in crime, drug use, vandalism and homeless camps in public places.
“It’s our time as a city to understand, advocate and, hopefully, communicate for good policy,” said Chud Wendle, a founder of SBCPOC and facilitator for Friday’s discussion.
A terse exchange occurred between Billig and Wendle during the 60-minute meeting that was virtually attended by many elected leaders, including Rep. Marcus Riccelli, D-Spokane, who did not speak.
Billig drew fire from Wendle after saying that he had voted for the first reiteration of SB 5919, but did not have Democratic caucus support to bring an amended version back to the floor during the final day of session.
“If it’s not even close, it’s not going to happen,” he said. “Pursuits are very dangerous and that is why a number of members were against it.”
Wendle asked Billig why, if he was the Senate Majority Leader and supported SB 5919, he had not gone ahead with the vote regardless of political pressure.
“If you supported it and you drove it, wouldn’t people follow?” he asked.
“Not always,” answered Billig, reiterating that he had to abide by caucus rules even if he disagreed.
Billig said his priority was to represent the people of the 3rd Legislative District who had put him in office. When in session, he said it was his responsibility in Democratic leadership to respect the preferences of his caucus.
“Do you represent us or do you represent the west side?” Wendle asked.
“I think I’ve shown over 12 years that I represent Spokane,” said Billig, adding, "Even the way you phrase that question is quite offensive to me."
Many constituents from his 3rd Legislative District had emailed their opposition to SB 5919 due to concerns over public safety during pursuits, he said.
Graham, who serves the 6th Legislative District, disputed Billig’s explanation about a lack of support for the measure. She said SB 5919 had gone to the House after receiving approval from the Senate early in the session. The House had approved the legislation with some changes and sent it back to the Senate for reconciliation, but Billig had not let the process play out, she said.
“It’s not making a lot of sense why it would not have been brought to the floor,” she said. “If there was a bill that Democrats wanted brought to the floor it came to the floor.”
She said people were being hurt and killed due to the law approved by the Democrat majority last year that prohibits police from initiating high-speed vehicle chases to pursue suspects in low-level crimes, such as shoplifting or car theft. Police can pursue people suspected of violence, such as rape, kidnapping or murder, only if they have probable cause to think the person committed or is committing the crime.
“Crime does not care, does not ask what political party you belong to, so this is something that should be bringing us all together,” Graham said.
SB 5919 was written to make a distinction between reasonable suspicion, the old legal standard for pursuits, and probable cause, the new requirement, she said.
Under reasonable suspicion, a police officer does not need physical evidence for a pursuit. The assessment of whether to engage is made based upon the officer’s training, the circumstances of the situation and what other officers would do in similar circumstances.
Probable cause is a higher standard that requires the officer to not only have suspicion that a crime has been or is being committed, but actual knowledge.
Graham said the uncertainty of when to engage or not engage in a pursuit had led law enforcement officials not to act in many scenarios.
“With everything that police are dealing with, they need to know what they can do and can’t do,” she said. “Anything with a gray area is going to create a problem.”
Wendle prefaced the discussion about SB 5919 by posting data to show increased levels of property and violent crimes in Spokane. He provided two local examples of shooting scenarios that he believed might have turned out differently if pursuits for reasonable suspicion had been allowed:
- Natalie Beaver was reportedly shot in the head during a drive-by in March at the Red Top Motel. Spokane police subsequently arrested Joshua W. Seth, 30, for the crime. Seth reportedly walked out of a house surrounded by law enforcement officers who did not have probable cause to detain him and was free for six days before a warrant could be obtained.
“He was a threat to society for six days,” said Wendle, pointing out that Seth could have used that time to destroy evidence.
- A Spokane County deputy allegedly let Michael Lee Dingman, 43, a burglary suspect, drive away from a traffic stop due to the lack of probable cause. The man then reportedly broke into a home, stole a gun and ambushed two deputies responding to the break-in. Dingman was killed at the scene near Bigelow Gulch Road.
“He likely would still be alive [with prior law],” said Wendle.
Billig said the legislature had supported law enforcement by approving two bills to loosen restrictions put in place in 2021:
- HB 1719 clarified that police officers can use non-lethal weapons such as bean bags and rubber bullets after a year of uncertainty.
- HB 1735 made clear that police could use force in community caretaking situations, another area of uncertainty. Per the law, officers can use force to execute search warrants and to take minors into protective custody. Reasonable care and appropriate de-escalation tactics must still be exercised before force is applied.
Billig said bills were also approved to increase police pension benefits and provide more training opportunities. He said Democrats conferred with law enforcement officers on all of these issues to ensure they supported public safety.
He laid much of the blame for crime rate increases on a 2021 decision by the Washington Supreme Court. Justices determined in the case State vs Blake that it was unconstitutional to arrest someone for simple drug possession in Washington. The ruling did not apply to drug charges related to distribution or other crimes.
Graham said Democrats liked to refer to problems caused by their sweeping police reform package in 2021 as “unintended consequences." However, she said every potential pitfall had been raised by GOP leaders during the lawmaking process, but most had not been given consideration.
She said lawlessness had been unleashed across the state by Democratic policies that included a “soft on crime” stance for prosecution of offenders.
“You are living the consequences of bad policy passing in which people are being injured, being killed,” she said. “These are not numbers to me; these are real people with real consequences.”
Billig said the legislature had taken steps to address homelessness, addiction and mental health issues to help people turn their lives around and, thereby, lower crime rates.
“We are all trying to do the same thing, which is have a safe and prosperous community,” he said.
He said greater collaboration and understanding was needed by people of differing viewpoints to address public safety and health concerns, among others.
“We are not going to get there by calling people out, by saying it’s my way or the highway,” he said. “The only way we’re going to get consensus is if we have a little give and take.”
Graham countered that Democrats in Olympia worked largely on a one-party system. Republicans were unable to get amendments considered to bills they deemed harmful. They tried three times to use procedural tools to bring SB 5919 to the floor for a vote, but were denied.
“I personally can’t think of another piece of legislation we passed that was more important,” she said. “Safety and peace of mind should be our priority.”
Billig said there were a lot of contributing factors to the crime wave sweeping the state. He said reductions in jail populations tied to COVID-19 social distancing restrictions were a factor, as was the increase in fentanyl trafficking that fed addictions.
He said the criminal justice system was recognizing the need to provide people with treatment for an addiction instead of putting them behind bars, which did not rehabilitate them.
“Drug possession fueled by addiction is a health issue and should be addressed that way,” he said.
Graham said that once people step over the line into crime, there needs to be accountability for the harm they caused.
“This is a criminal’s paradise in Washington state,” she said.