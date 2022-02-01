(The Center Square) – The Washington State Senate Business, Financial Services and Trade Committee heard testimony at a virtual public hearing Tuesday morning for a bill that would delay the Office of the Insurance Commissioner (OIC) from conducting rulemaking on the use of credit scores in setting insurance premiums.
Senate Bill 5669 would establish a work group to examine the use of credit history in insurance scores, requiring the work group to develop viable policy options by Dec. 1, 2022, for the Legislature to consider.
The public hearing took place at approximately the same time state Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler issued a press release saying his office has adopted a rule banning insurers from using credit information to set auto, homeowner, and renter insurance for three years, effective March 4.
Last year, Kreidler issued an emergency order banning insurance providers from using credit scores to help determine premium rates for customers. His actions came after a bill sought by Kreidler was rejected during the 2021 legislative session.
In October, a Thurston County Superior Court judge upheld insurance industry challenges to Kreidler’s mandate, but the damage had already been done in the form of many insurance customers facing increased premiums after providers removed consideration of their good credit scores.
Paula Sardinas, founder of Washington Build Back Black Alliance, highlighted the need to keep insurance premiums under control for people, including those in the minority community, especially given the circumstances of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“What sticks out mostly in my mind is a nurse working at Harborview [Medical Center] who sent a very impassioned letter about how she’d been on the front lines working 20 hours a day during COVID, and how she was worried she would not be able to afford her insurance anymore,” Sardinas told the committee.
“And while the intent is good, I think that there needs to be additional work done," she said. "I think there needs to be additional stakeholder work done to look at the unintended consequences, so I’m testifying this morning in strong support. I’d love to see this fix move out of your committee.”
Sardinas predicted that examining data on the subject would reveal that those whose insurance rates went up far outnumbered those whose insurance rates went down due to Kreidler’s 2021 emergency order.
“This is a policy matter, and the policy right now isn’t working for BIPOC Washingtonians,” she said.
BIPOC stands for black, indigenous, and people of color.
Salinas said it was essential to strike a balance and find the “sweet spot.”
“I’m a bit of the mind that we don’t need to do the oppression Olympics,” she explained. “Like I don’t want to step on older Asian drivers to help younger black drivers or vice versa. I want to see a policy that works for all Washingtonians.”
That sentiment was echoed by insurance lobbyist Jean Leonard, who read directly from the bill in making her case.
“You know, the purpose of this bill is actually to convene a work group to study the use of credit and determine its impact on Washington consumers,” she said. “Instead of pre-determining the outcome of that study, the bill itself establishes a balanced work group and it’s directed… to… ‘examine the use of credit history in insurance scores and develop viable policy options for creating an insurance environment that is affordable and equitable for everyone, including those with low credit scores.’”
Any solution to this problem, Leonard said, should be data driven in aggregate form that protects insurance companies’ proprietary information.
“Insurers and their customers wish to avoid the very detrimental impact on many Washington residents that occurred as a result of their rule,” she said in referencing Kreidler’s emergency order from last year.
Earlier in the hearing, a senior policy advisor to Gov. Jay Inslee said the purpose of the work group established by SB 5969 should be to eliminate considering credit scores in setting insurance rates.
“We believe that credit scores are a proxy for race and income and should not be a factor in setting our insurance rates,” RaShelle Davis told the committee. “We are supportive of the bill before us because it’s a vehicle that will help the state develop a road map to banning credit scores.”
Marcy Bowers, executive director of the Statewide Poverty Action Network, piggybacked on those comments.
“If you’re interested in a path to ban credit scoring legislatively, we’d be more than happy to talk about what that offramp looks like,” she said. “Unfortunately, this bill as written does not set that path. In fact, it’s premised on the continued use of credit scoring in insurance with an attempt to mitigate the impacts of the practice on people with poor credit.”
“That’s a good start, but we think ultimately, as we’ve testified before, that credit scoring is a well-documented tool with inherent bias on racial inequities,” she went on to say. “Its use in insurance should be stopped because as a society we need to unravel economic justice and acknowledge the accumulation of wealth, the accumulation of property and the ability to get credit in our society has not been equal.”
Jon Noski, legislative liaison for the OIC, was also critical of the bill for not focusing on ending the use of credit as a factor in setting insurance rates.
“The agency is supportive of Senate Bill 5969’s intent to perform a work group to explore the use of credit,” he said. “However, the work group’s structure is problematic for OIC as written. It’s of concern that the bill does not direct the work group to identify a path forward to eliminate the use of credit. The commissioner is committed to working with the legislature to permanently end the use of credit.”
He continued, “Unfortunately, OIC cannot support this bill as written. However, we can provide alternate language to have OIC lead a similar work group, one that brings industry, consumer representatives, and other stakeholders together to identify the most optimal plan to phase out the use of credit over a multi-year period that has the least disruption to consumers and insurers.”
Sen. Perry Dozier, R-Waitsburg, pushed back on the notion of the legislation as a rubber stamp for getting rid of credit scores.
“Okay…I think what the work group is supposed to do is look at the impact on both sides of the scale with banning and not banning and the impact with having it on one end and with having the credit scores banned, what it did to the other spectrum of those with good credit and stuff where those rates went up,” he said.