(The Center Square) – Washingtonians have seen the third straight week of price declines in fuel costs, but the pace has slowed and the price at the pump is still well above the national average.
On Monday, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded was sitting at $4.92 down from $5.02 last week, according to AAA data. This 10 cent drop in average price per gallon continues the recent trend in fuel prices for Washington state.
“The recent period of tight oil inventory pushing prices higher on the West Coast is over as regional refineries completed needed maintenance. The average gas price in California, while still high compared to the rest of the country, is 85 cents cheaper than its peak in early October. This drop has taken pressure off the national average price.” said AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross in a statement Monday.
Compared with the national average dropping 3 cents per gallon over the last week, Washington’s 10 cent decline was significantly more. However, the local decline was lower than the 24 cent and 14 cent decreases of the previous two weeks.
As far as intra-state price variance goes, things are down from last week’s high of $1.11 to only 75 cents per gallon, the outliers being Pacific County in the West and Asotin County in the east at $5.23 and $4.48 per gallon respectively. This price variance still largely follows the Cascade Range, with residents to the west paying the higher fuel premium than residents to the east.
Despite the continuation of the downward trend from weeks prior, Washington is still firmly in the top ten most expensive fuel markets nationwide. Dropping from fourth last week to fifth this week, Washington’s pump prices were situated between Oregon’s $4.97 per gallon and Alaska’s $4.86 per gallon.
Washington state residents also have a new cap-and-trade tax to look forward to starting Jan. 1 which, as previously reported by The Center Square, would drive fuel costs an estimated 46 cents per gallon higher. This will come on top of Washington's current rate of 49.4 cents per gallon of state tax.