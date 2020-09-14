(The Center Square) — COVID-19 may be losing ground in Washington where transmission rates appear to be in decline since the end of August, according to a report released by the Washington State Department of Health.
The DOH’s Friday report showed the average person in western Washington infected an estimated 0.86 people on August 17, down from the estimated of 0.97 people the month prior. The average person in eastern Washington infected an estimated 0.91 other people on August 14, down from an estimated 0.98 people.
DOH officials attributed the decline to people’s awareness of and compliance with the state’s health orders requiring social distancing and wearing face masks.
"People are interacting more safely than we were earlier in the pandemic, and it's making a difference," DOH officials said in a statement.
Getting that infection rate well below one person statewide for the foreseeable future is the department’s stated goal, experts said.
In Whitman County last month, there was at least one reported jump in COVID-19 cases after more than 500 off-campus Whitman College students were infected around August 19.
“While we see some encouraging trends in case counts, the risk remains extremely high throughout the state,” Secretary of Health John Wiesman said. “The situation in Whitman County illustrates just how quickly an outbreak can wipe out our progress toward keeping case counts low. It is still critical that we limit the size and frequency of our in-person gatherings, wear face coverings and stay home when we are sick.”
Death rates from COVID-19, have averaged 10 to 15 deaths per day statewide for the past three weeks, according to the DOH report.
DOH officials have claimed that, based on current trends, there could be as many as 1,875 more deaths from COVID-19. If trends continue, COVID-19 could rank in the top 10 most common causes of death in Washington behind cancer, heart disease, and diabetes.
As flu season approaches, DOH officials urged Washington residents to get their annual flu shot ahead of this fall in tandem with following state health orders.
COVID-19 cases in Washington total 79,826 while deaths from the virus now number 1,991, according to DOH data on Saturday.