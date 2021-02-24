(The Center Square) – Washington state health officials announced on Tuesday that the state now contends with its second new strain of COVID-19 in less than five weeks.
The strain, B.1.351, stemmed from a case from Jan. 29 which scientists at the University of Washington's Medicine Virology Laboratory confirmed with genomic sequencing this month.
First discovered in South Africa late last year, the strain is believed to be more contagious than COVID-19 due to a unique mutation. Some studies have shown Moderna's two-shot vaccine may offer some protection against B.1.351, but it is unclear how much or how long such protection lasts.
While case rates in Washington have dropped from weekly averages of more than 2,500 to around 1,000, Acting State Health Officer Scott Lindquist said on Tuesday the new strain is good reason for people to continue social distancing and wearing face masks.
“Despite the decrease in our case count, we are very concerned about the emergence of these variants and how it will affect future case counts," Lindquist said. "As a community, we need to re-double our efforts to prevent the spread of this virus and its variants by following public health guidance.”
The news comes as most of the state emerges from Gov. Jay Inslee's shutdowns which closed bars and restaurants to indoor dining after outcry from across both sides of the political aisle.
State health officials also revealed on Tuesday the B.1.1.7 strain discovered in the United Kingdom has spurred 39 total cases in Washington since it was first reported to have made landfall in January.
Two COVID-19 vaccines in the works from Novavax and Janssen are thought to offer protection against B.1.351 based on late-state human trial data.
Just 5% of Washingtonians have received both doses from a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Another 13% have received at least one dose, according to the CDC's COVID Tracker. COVID-19 has taken 4,881 lives in the state to date and sickened 317,805 people to date, the state Department of Health reports.
A one-shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson which awaits approval from the FDA is thought to offer protection against B.1.351. Human trial data has pegged its efficacy against hospitalization and death from COVID-19 at 85%. It's estimated to be 66% effective against moderate to severe COVID-19 symptoms, however.
South African Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced earlier this month that the country will approve Johnson & Johnson's vaccine over Astrazeneca's two-shot vaccine for the first phase of its COVID-19 vaccination rollout.
The FDA will meet on Friday to consider approving Johnson & Johnson's vaccine for emergency use.