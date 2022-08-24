(The Center Square) — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed a motion for dismissal of a lawsuit against the state by Seattle Pacific University, a private Christian University associated with the Free Methodist Church.
The University filed the suit in federal court last month, claiming that Ferguson’s inquiry into University hiring practices violates its free exercise of religion.
Ferguson’s motion contends that SPU has no standing to bring its lawsuit because the state has so far taken no action against it.
The dispute began in May when, Ferguson says, hundreds of Washingtonians wrote to him complaining about University hiring practices, specifically that it discriminates against faculty and staff on the basis of sexual orientation.
That prompted a letter from Assistant Attorney Daniel Jeon to SPU one June 8, asking for information on hiring practices and policies.
In the letter, obtained by The Center Square, Jeon asked the University to produce four things: any hiring and personnel policies relating to sexual orientation or same-sex marriage or partnership; a list of occasions when those policies were used to prevent the hiring, promotion, termination or discipline of University personnel; any complaints about the policy received by the University; and all job descriptions and eligibility requirements for University personnel.
The University did not respond to the letter but filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington on July 27 alleging, “The attorney general is wielding state power to interfere with the religious beliefs of a religious university, and a church, whose beliefs he disagrees with. He is using the powers of his office (and even powers not granted to his office) to pressure and retaliate against Seattle Pacific University.”
In his motion to dismiss, Ferguson stated no such meddling has occurred. “The First Amendment does not provide religious organizations with such sweeping immunity that it is unconstitutional for the government simply to ask them for information,” Ferguson wrote.
However, that request is enough to justify a request to halt the investigation according to an attorney representing the University.
“The Attorney General’s investigation of Seattle Pacific violates the bedrock principle of separation of church and state” Lori Windham, vice president and senior counsel at Becket, told The Center Square. “His investigation demands years’ worth of confidential, personal information about employees at Seattle Pacific and is clearly unconstitutional. That is why Seattle Pacific is asking a federal court for protection, to ensure that it can maintain its enduring commitment to the university’s religious mission.”
No hearing has yet been scheduled on the motion to dismiss.