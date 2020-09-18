(The Center Square) — Washington has won a victory in an injunction it filed to halt changes to the U.S. Postal Service (USPS), according to a decision made by a federal judge on Thursday.
Last month, Washington joined a 14-state coalition that filed a lawsuit over the changes to the Postal Service on August 18. The states include presidential election battlegrounds such as Michigan, Nevada, and Wisconsin.
The Postal Service changes included eliminating or reducing staff overtime, halting outgoing mail processing at state distribution centers and removing critical mail sorting equipment.
In a motion for a preliminary injunction, Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson asked the judge to order the Postal Service to immediately stop its “leave mail behind” policy requiring postal trucks to leave at specified times, continue treating election ballots as First Class mail, and replace any missing or damaged mail sorting machines.
“Today’s victory protects a critical institution for our country,” Ferguson said. “Americans can now confidently vote by mail and have their voices heard.”
Intended changes to the USPS were produced by the agency on August 27 per an expedited motion for discovery in the case filed by Ferguson and granted by Judge Stanley A. Bastian.
In his order, Bastian asserted that the USPS's changes could be equated to voter disenfranchisement given what he described as its probable effect on mail in ballots November 3 general election.
"Plaintiffs would suffer irreparable harm absent preliminary injunctive relief, and the balance of equities and the public interest weigh in favor of a preliminary injunction," Bastian wrote in his order.
Bastian noted that changes to the USPS could also impact other essential government functions "such as collecting fees and taxes, sending pension payments, and enforcing local ordinances" and "critical health care services such as prescription refills, contract tracing, sexually-transmitted infection testing and opioid overdose prevention."
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has repeatedly denied ordering any changes to the USPS in his testimony to Congress, but announced in August that the USPS would ensure no changes were made to the USPS until after the election.
DeJoy has not said whether any removed or damaged mail sorting machines will be returned or replaced such as those reportedly tampered with at a USPS Tacoma plant.