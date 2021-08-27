(The Center Square) – Public school districts in Washington that violate COVID-19 protocols face a loss of funding, according to a new rule from the state’s top education official.
This week, Chris Reykdal, state superintendent of public instruction, filed the emergency rule detailing penalties for school districts that do not comply with mask and vaccine mandates.
“These safety measures work, and they are not at the discretion of local school boards or superintendents,” Reykdal said in a notice sent to school district officials statewide.
Gov. Jay Inslee, earlier this month, issued executive orders regarding mask and vaccine requirements. As of Aug. 23, everyone ages 5 and up must wear masks in all public indoor settings.
Vaccines are also required by Oct. 18 for all teachers, staff and volunteers in K-12 schools, public universities, early-learning centers and child care facilities.
The vaccine requirement also applies to private K-12 schools. While they do not receive state funding, they could risk state accreditation by not complying.
“This virus is increasingly impacting young people, and those under the age of 12 still can’t get the vaccine for themselves,” Inslee said in announcing his emergency orders. “We won’t gamble with the health of our children, our educators and school staff, nor the health of the communities they serve.”
Reykdal’s statement to school districts said that research shows masking and vaccinations “are the two most effective tools schools can use to prevent the spread of coronavirus.”
Washington is among the few states, along with Oregon and California, requiring masks for everyone in school this academic year, regardless of vaccination status.
Reykdal earlier this summer also said that school districts that do not provide a full-time option for in-person learning would see an “immediate halt” in state funding.
The new order does allow school districts to come into compliance if they are found to be in violation.
An initial warning will be sent, giving the district 15 days to comply. If they fail to meet that deadline, the state sends a second warning with five days to comply.
Reykdal’s office said the initial 15-day grace period is because school boards typically only meet twice a month.
Continued non-compliance would mean a loss of funding based on the number of days in violation divided by 180, the number of instructional days required in a given school year.