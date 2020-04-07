(The Center Square) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced that schools across the state would remain closed for the remainder of the academic year.
Inslee, speaking alongside state Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal, declared the change in a news conference on Monday.
"This closure is guided by science and is our greatest opportunity to keep our kids, educators, and communities safe," Inslee said.
"Our educators and school staff are absolutely dedicated to continuing to provide supports for students and their learning," Reykdal told the media. "We have already seen districts step up to provide meals for students in need and child care for the children of essential workers."
According to the change, Inslee’s proclamation prohibits all in-person instruction for public and private schools across the state through June 29. Exceptions will be made for students with disabilities and English learners who need the support of in-person teachers.
School facilities remain accessible for limited use, including child care for essential workers and the packing of take-home meals for students who rely on free meal assistance.
Inslee said that students' grades wouldn't suffer as a result of the closures. Students, he said, are encouraged to take advantage of the state's remaining learning opportunities. The governor and the superintendent also asked teachers and administrators to work together for the "best path forward" for the remainder of the school year.
"If there is any opportunity to bring students back for a few days, including graduation ceremonies for our seniors, we will continue to explore that option," Inslee said.
This announcement comes at a time when the number of reported coronavirus cases in Washington lands at 8,384, including 372 deaths.