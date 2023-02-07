(The Center Square) – Bipartisan legislation to improve salmon recovery and riparian habitat received a mostly warm reception at a Tuesday morning hybrid in-person/remote public hearing before the Washington State House Agriculture & Natural Resources Committee.
House Bill 1720 would fund voluntary efforts to improve the riparian habitat – the ribbon of land that runs alongside creeks, rivers, and streams – that is essential for clean, cold waters necessary for salmon to thrive. There is currently no fiscal note available for the bill.
Several people spoke out in support of the legislation, citing its voluntary nature and the collaborative process between Native American tribes, farmers and landowners, and other interested parties in considering various approaches to improving streamside habitat for the iconic Washington fish.
“From the tribe’s perspective – at least from my perspective of the tribes – we are very appreciative of this bill being sent forward,” W. Ron Allen, chair and CEO of the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe, told the committee.
He went on to say, “And we want to make sure this bill is inclusive and has a high probability of success. As we have testified in the past, riparian zones are essential for the salmon recovery.”
Mandates are not the way to move forward, according to Allen.
“But I think that what we believe gets us to building a foundation of moving the need of enhancing the riparian zones has to be on a voluntary basis at this juncture,” he said.
Allen added, “So, from my perspective, this is a positive first step.”
Washington Farm Bureau President Rosella Mosby referenced past proposed riparian buffer legislation that would have forced landowners and farmers to create and maintain stream buffers that would take land out of food production with little compensation.
“This version of the riparian buffer bill goes a long way in addressing the concerns of agriculture,” she said. “House Bill 1720 is voluntary, without the threat of regulatory action, which allows agriculture to be a partner in a shared goal. This bill takes a hyper-local, regionally-based partnership approach.”
Jim Wilcox of Wilcox Family Farms, which sits on 1,600 acres of land along the Nisqually River and in the foothills of Mount Rainier, said the bill is a good start
“I believe that working collaboratively is far more effective and achieves more, you know, than cramming it down people’s throats,” he said.
“It’s encouraging to finally see a collaborative approach to salmon recovery that works with the farming community to improve and preserve our vital natural resources,” Dillon Honcoop, communications director with Save Family Farming, emailed The Center Square.
Others, while not hostile to HB 1720, said some changes needed to be made to the legislation.
“I am not here to support the bill as currently drafted,” said Billy Frank III, son of Billy Frank Jr., the tribal fisherman who led the Northwest “fish wars” that helped restore fishing rights for Native Americans nearly five decades ago. “I am here to offer the support of my leadership in forgoing a profound change in the status quo.”
Kadi Bizyayeva of the Stillaguamish tribe agreed.
“Limiting these stewardship programs both to basic salmon survivability and a no-net loss approach is simply not enough anymore,” she said, “and it’s time for us to come together and lean into the restoration of these critical areas to provide us with net gains.”
The bill has promise, according to Bizyayeva, but work remains to be done in crafting the legislation.
“While I believe the intentions behind this bill are commendable, there is some concern that the current language may not be strong enough to prevent further habitat degradation or complacency,” she said.
Ruth Musgrave, senior policy advisor for natural resources issues to Gov. Jay Inslee, indicated the bill isn’t quite ready for support from her boss.
“However, we cannot support the legislation in its current form for two primary reasons,” she said. “The bill lacks a statewide minimum standard – not a mandate, but a standard – to guide the local conservation districts with implementing the grant program.”
“Second, this bill establishes a Salmon Riparian Habitat Task Force within the governor’s Salmon Recovery Office very similar to the governor’s proposed riparian bill,” Musgrave continued. “However, in this bill our agencies are only permitted to serve in a technical advisory role and not in the consensus decision making of the task force.”