(The Center Square) – While other state public pension systems face large unfunded liabilities, Washington's faces the opposite problem: potential overfunding due to strong long-term returns on investment and a combination of state and public employee contributions.
However, the situation could still lead to budgeting problems for various reasons. The underlying one is that funding levels for pension plans are estimated based on numerous assumptions about long-term economic prosperity, beneficiaries' life expectancy, inflation, and interest rates.
Adjustments to some of those assumptions, as some lawmakers have proposed this session, can easily alter a plan's solvency.
In Washington's case, if the funding levels go above and then below 100%, it can create abrupt spending mandates in the state operating budget. Additionally, the state has continued to look at adding additional benefits for two pensions still in the red, which would add an additional burden to local government budgets.
Currently, Washington taxpayers spend almost $200 million per biennium on the public pension system through the state operating budget to cover the only two pension plans remaining with unfunded liabilities. One is expected to be fully funded by 2026, while the other is expected to be fully funded by the end of this year.
However, the Office of the State Actuary warns in a recent report to the legislature that this could create issues in the future. Among them is that public employees would still be required to contribute to those plans at the same rates even though they have surplus funds.
"The excess contributions may be unaffordable for employer and state budgets and may exacerbate future issues regarding pension plan surplus assets," the funding policy report stated.
The anticipated overfunding is driven in part by the higher-than-expected returns from the Commingled Trust Fund (CTF), which is managed by the Washington State Investment Board and contains the public pension funds. The assumed rate of return set by the Pension Funding Council determines the contribution rates into the plans for state agencies and workers enrolled in them. The current assumed rate of return is 7%. Although the CTF saw only a 5.4% return last fiscal year, between 2022-2012, the fund experienced an average 9.98% annual return, with a 28.7% return in 2021. Since its inception in 1992, the fund has experienced a 9.1% rate of return.
HB 1459, sponsored by Select Committee on Pension Policy Vice Chair Rep. Drew Stokesbary, R-Auburn, would increase the assumed rate of return for investments to 7.2%. The bill is scheduled for a Feb. 2 executive session in the House Appropriations Committee.
The strong returns have enabled the state to lower the unfunded liability estimate to an estimated $5.4 billion compared to $11.2 billion in 2018. It's also placed Washington as the best-funded system in the country. In comparison, Illinois has barely half its system funded and an unfunded liability of $200 billion, while California has $235 billion in unfunded liabilities despite 83% of the system being funded.
Washington's system isn't designed well to go from fully funded back to an unfunded liability, according to an October 2022 Pew Trusts analysis of state public pensions, which observed that "contribution rates fluctuate in parallel with financial market ups and downs." State law sets minimum contribution rates from the legislature into the two unfunded pension plans. If fully funded or overfunded, the state is not required to make any contributions.
But, if the pension investments failed to meet expectations or the estimated funding levels decreased, the OSA report warns it would create "another large change in rates from zero back up to the minimum rate. This would lead to rate and budget volatility."
OSA recommended in its report that the state alters its existing contribution rate policy "to allow a glide path, or gradual decline, in contributions. It also recommends the state remove minimum contribution rates.
HB 1201, sponsored by Select Committee on Pension Policy member Rep. Timm Ormsby, D-Spokane, would eliminate the state's minimum contribution rates for the two unfunded pension plans by 2024 and 2025, respectively, while freezing employer contribution rates for those plans until 2029. The bill also stops a scheduled $800 million payment into one of the pension funds. The bill received a public hearing on Jan. 18 and is scheduled for an executive session in the House Appropriations Committee on Feb. 2.
Another potential consequence of an overfunded system is state lawmakers using the surplus funds to increase pension benefits, which could create long-term financial obligations that stress the system in tighter financial situations.
That was the case with New Jersey, which decades ago had an overfunded pension system. The state legislature took advantage of the overfunding by increasing worker pension benefits while at the same time lowering state contributions to those plans.
Today, it is one of the worst-funded in the country, with 52% of the plan funded and an estimated $95 billion in unfunded liabilities. However, it was worse in 2018, when the plan was just 38% funded.
In response, Governor Phil Murphy and the state legislature in 2020 voted for a $4.7 billion contribution to the system, the largest in state history. Meanwhile, the state faced a $6 billion budget shortfall and resorted to tax increases to partly cover the funding gap.
Changes to pension benefits can impact city and county budgeting as well. Although current inflation is well above the 2.5% in Washington's pension system economic assumption, Reason Foundation's Pension Integrity Project Senior Analyst Ryan Frost told The Center Square that even if it remained high, it wouldn't have much of an impact on the actual rate of return on investment.
"The scariest part of inflation is what it does to what benefits for retirees," he said.
Already there's been efforts to add a cost of living adjustment (COLA) to certain pension plans. SB 5676, enacted by the Washington state Legislature in 2022, adds a one-time COLA to the beneficiaries of two state pension plans. It's estimated to cost $161 million through the 2025-27 biennium – though the cost is borne by cities and counties for their employees.
It was the third time the state has done that; the other increases for those plans occurring in 2018 and 2020. In a 2021 Reason Foundation blog post, Frost estimates that the 10-year costs of those COLAS were $305 million and $381 million, respectively.
"These costs necessitated increased contributions for state and local government employers," he wrote.
Frost told The Center Square that the overfunded system means "the state and local governments are going to pay more than they needed…employee groups are going to take advantage of that."
Stokesbary has also introduced HB 1057 at the behest of the Select Committee on Pension Policy, which would provide yet another one-time COLA for those two plans, costing $173 million through the 2027-29 biennium, while tasking the committee to study and recommend an ongoing COLA moving forward. The bill received a Jan. 26 public hearing in the House Appropriations Committee.