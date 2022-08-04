(The Center Square) – While votes are still being tallied, current numbers show uncertainties in Washington’s 8th Congressional District race.
The district is carved out of the eastern sections of King and Pierce counties, as well portions of Chelan and Kittitas counties. As of Thursday, incumbent Kim Schrier is far ahead in the lead with 48% of the vote.
Matt Larkin, legal counsel for his family-owned manufacturing company, is currently the leading Republican candidates with 16.7% of the votes. King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn is trailing with 15%. Jesse Jensen, who lost to Schrier by just 3% in 2020’s race, is in fourth place with 13% of the votes, according to the Washington Secretary of State's Office.
Larkin, who said he was humbled by his strong showing, believes voters in the district are ready for a change.
“The voters have sent a clear message – that we are ready to send a representative to D.C. who will fight to lower inflation, keep our communities safe and lower the tax burden on working families – not someone who votes with Nancy Pelosi 100% of the time,” Larkin said in a social media post.
Larkin has focused most of his campaign on fixing crime and homelessness in Washington. He has also stated that he is against abortion and wants to prioritize reducing taxes and slowing inflation.
Dunn, who describes himself as a fiscal conservative, has opposed many taxes amongst the King County Council as a councilmember. If nominated, he has pledged to oppose tax hikes, push to cut “wasteful federal spending” and stand up against the tax-and-spend agenda to stop the inflation-causing spending that Congress has passed, according to Dunn’s campaign website.
King County is currently the only county within the 8th District that has Dunn (18%) over Larkin (12%). Schrier leads in every county.
Compared to Schrier’s 48% of the count to date, the total votes so far for the three main Republican candidates for the 8th Congressional District add up to almost 45%. The top two finishers will face off in the Nov. 8 election.