(The Center Square) — Washington residents can trace the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic from their smartphones through new app technology being introduced worldwide.
Anyone with a smartphone in Washington who has tested positive for COVID-19 can download the WA Notify app and enter in a verification code from the Washington Department of Health (DOH).
Then they can alert other users in their vicinity with random codes sent over Bluetooth that they are a positive COVID-19 case. The app will also alert users who were recently in close contact with you.
WA Notify does not collect or store personal information or track location data and users can opt out of it at any time, the governor's office said on Monday.
The CDC defines close contact as being within six feet of a person for at least 15 minutes.
Exposure notifications also provide users with information about how and where to get tested as well as steps to mitigate transmission of the virus.
Inslee said on Monday that more than 200,000 people have signed up for for the app since it went live earlier on Monday morning morning.
“This allows more people to get the testing and care they need quickly,” Inslee said. “We think an exposure notification tool that preserves our privacy is a great complement to traditional contact tracing, but exposure notification is something very different.”
Data models from King, Snohomish, and Pierce counties have shown that digital COVID-19 notification systems like WA Notify could decrease cases by 8% and deaths by 6%, if just 15% of the state used the app.
WA Notify's debut on Monday comes after a month-long pilot program conducted by the University of Washington. The technology, developed by Apple and Google, is being used in more than 30 countries and a dozen states.
State health officials have warned that the app is not a substitute for contact tracing because it cannot record who you have come into contact with.
Washington is among five states including New York and Colorado with pilot programs testing the technology.
On Monday, the DOH reported 2,319 new reported COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 165,019. The statewide death toll is up 71 from Friday to 2,774.
It noted that at many as 400 cases may be duplicates due to increased volume.
The state's month-long shutdown expires on Monday, December 14, but Inslee has warned many health restrictions will remain in place until a potential vaccine begins distribution.