(The Center Square) – State Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s decision to reject a national settlement with three of the nation’s largest opioid distributors has netted an additional $46 million in an almost-done deal to deliver more than a half-billion dollars to Washington to combat the opioid epidemic.
At a Tuesday news conference, Ferguson announced a resolution-in-principle with McKesson Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., and AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp. that will see the distributors pay Washington a total of $518 million over 17 years.
More than $476 million of that will be directed toward addressing the opioid epidemic in the form of substance abuse treatment, developing strategies for addicts, and addressing the need for housing that is a direct result of addiction to opioids.
“This case, of course, is part of a larger effort in my office related to the opioid epidemic, and that initiative has two simple goals,” Ferguson said. “First, hold those responsible for the opioid epidemic accountable. Second, recover as many resources as possible to address the ongoing crisis and begin to heal our communities and our families.”
Stemming from a lawsuit filed in 2019, the trial against McKesson, Cardinal, and AmerisourceBergen began on Nov. 15, 2021, in King County Superior Court. Ferguson claimed the three corporations played a crucial role in fueling the opioid epidemic in Washington.
According to Ferguson, these three companies are responsible for the majority of opioids in Washington, noting that between 2006 and 2014, they supplied more than 2 billion opioid pills to the Evergreen State.
The attorney general noted that these companies are legally required to monitor opioid orders for suspicious activity, including massive increases in the quantity and frequency of orders. The law also requires that companies stop shipments under such circumstances and report the suspicious activity to the Drug Enforcement Administration.
“These three companies did not fulfill that obligation,” Ferguson said. “That led to more opioid prescriptions being filled, more of these dangerous pills finding their way into the illegal drug trade, and of course, more addiction and devastation. The sheer volume of pills flooding the market is a key contributor to that devastation.”
Opioid use, morbidity and mortality have increased across Washington State, according to the University of Washington’s Addiction, Drug & Alcohol Institute.
The institute notes, “crime lab data for police evidence testing indicate a 186% increase in the number of cases positive for opioids statewide between 2002-2004 and 2018-2020, with increases in most counties.”
As a result, opioid-related deaths have significantly increased.
“Drug-caused deaths involving opioids increased 71% statewide between 2003-2005 and 2018-2020, with increases in most counties,” the institute reported. “These increases in counts far exceed population growth.”
The companies rejected Ferguson’s accusations, claiming they merely supplied opioids prescribed by doctors. They contend that it wasn’t their role to second-guess prescriptions or interfere with the relationship between doctors and patients.
Opioid litigation spearheaded by the Attorney General’s Office has resulted in $714.5 million over the last several years, Ferguson said.
Ferguson also declined to settle with Johnson & Johnson last year. He said his office has a trial scheduled against the company in September.